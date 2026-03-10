Trump’s Neck Rash Peeks Out of Collar One Week After Debut

President Donald Trump’s new neck rash made another surprise appearance a week after it was first unveiled.

While Trump, 79, spoke with reporters at his golf club in Doral, Florida, on Monday, the scabbed-up red spot below and behind his right ear reared its ugly head again, just one week after it was first spotted at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

Trump's rash peeks through. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The red spot is accompanied by white spots on the president's suit collar. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The rash seems to be healing since its debut, as the severe scabbing seen last week has faded slightly. But the rough red patch is still apparent.

When reached for comment on the president’s rash, the White House shared a routinely recycled statement from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.“

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.

The White House still has yet to confirm what the “preventative skin treatment” is intended to prevent, making the president’s condition a mystery.

Donald Trump appeared noticeably oranger in the Oval Office on Tuesday (right) than the day prior (left). His neck rash, photographed on his right side on Monday, was also no longer visible. Getty Images

Trump’s neck rash was first seen on March 2 but was slathered with makeup—a common Trump technique — the next day when he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House.

The rash was seen again on Thursday during a White House ceremony celebrating Major League Soccer champions, Inter Miami.

Trump put makeup on his frequently bruised right hand, but neglected to give his neck the same treatment. The Daily Beast/Getty

The president’s Monday press conference directly followed the annual House Republicans retreat, which took place at the Trump National Doral golf resort.

During the lengthy presser, Trump avoided responsibility for a strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed over 168 people, most of whom were children.

Trump did not take responsibility for the strike on an Iranian elementary school that killed dozens of children. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president also implied that Iran was in possession of Tomahawk missiles—American-manufactured cruise missiles that are only owned and used by the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia. Reports have found that it was a Tomahawk missile that struck the Iranian elementary school.

“Numerous other nations have Tomahawks; they buy them from us,” he said during the Monday press conference. “But I will certainly—whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report."

On Saturday, Trump blamed the school strike on Iran, despite his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refusing to confirm the claim.

“We’re certainly investigating,” Hegseth told reporters aboard Air Force One, standing just behind Trump. “But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”