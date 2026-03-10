Trump Cornered on Wild New Excuse for Bombing Iran School

President Donald Trump blundered his way through a grilling surrounding U.S. responsibility for the bombing of an Iranian elementary school.

During a press conference held at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida, on Monday, the president was asked about reports that found an American Tomahawk cruise missile was likely what destroyed an Iranian girls’ school on Feb. 28. The strike killed at least 175 people, many of whom were children.

Trump, 79, interrupted the reporter, saying, “Well, I haven’t seen it, and I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries.”

“And whether it’s Iran, who also has some Tomahawks—I wish they had more—but whether it’s Iran or somebody else... a Tomahawk is very generic, it’s sold to other countries," Trump rambled. “But that’s being investigated right now.”

The Australian Department of Defense said in late 2024 that only three countries currently have Tomahawk cruise missiles: the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The U.S. also approved the sale of 400 Tomahawks, which are solely manufactured by the American company Raytheon, to Japan in 2024 and 163 missiles to the Netherlands in 2025.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Pentagon about whether Iran possesses Tomahawk missiles and how they would have acquired them, if they do.

Minutes later, another reporter asked the president about his confusing response.

“You just suggested that Iran got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war,” the reporter said. “But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?”

“Because I just don’t know enough about it,” Trump replied, interrupting the reporter again. “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know.”

“Numerous other nations have Tomahawks; they buy them from us,” he added. “But I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, said aboard Air Force One alongside Trump on Saturday that they were looking into the school strike, but did not completely echo the president’s claims that it was done by Iran.

“We’re certainly investigating,” the former Fox & Friends Weekend host said. “But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

The president interrupted him, saying, “We think it was done by Iran.” “They have no accuracy whatsoever,” he added.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the president’s remarks.

The Shajareye Tayabeh girls’ school in Minab, located adjacent to an IRGC naval base in Southern Iran, was struck by three missiles on Feb. 28 as U.S. and Israeli forces began their aerial bombing campaign against the region.

A report from The New York Times, which included video analysis, satellite imagery, and other evidence, found that the school was struck by a precision strike that was near-simultaneous to strikes on the neighboring naval base.

Since the conflict began on Feb. 28, seven American service members have been killed in action in Kuwait, and another died of a “non-combat-related incident.”

Over 1,200 have died in Iran, according to Al Jazeera, including the nation’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.