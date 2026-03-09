Another American Killed in Trump’s War Is Identified

The Department of War has now identified the seventh American service member who has died fighting Trump’s war in Iran.

Kentuckian Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died on March 8 from injuries he sustained from an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

Pennington enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017. U.S. Army

Pennington, who served in the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, received three Army Commendation Medals.

“Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty,” said Col. Michael F. Dyer, commander of the 1st Space Brigade.

According to the U.S. Army Press release, Pennington will be “posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.”

The Defense Department said that Maj. Sorffly Davius, 46, died on March 6 due to a “non-combat related incident” while serving in Kuwait at Camp Buehring. U.S. Central Command offered more detail on X, saying that Davius “died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency.”

Originally from Cambria Heights, Queens, N.Y., the service member was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion in the 42nd Infantry Division.

Officials said both incidents are still under investigation.

“When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front page news. I get it. The press only wants to make the president look bad,” U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a press briefing last week. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

These are the latest deaths in a war that has killed more than 1,300. “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is,” Trump said about the rising death toll.

The six other U.S. citizens who died were killed during an Iranian strike on Kuwait on March 1 and were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command.

Trump stands without bowing his head while attending the dignified transfer. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

They were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.