Number of U.S. Troops Killed in Trump’s War Rises
The number of American deaths in Trump’s war in Iran has risen after a seventh service member died on Saturday night. The individual died due to serious injuries resulting from a March 1 attack by Iran on a Saudi Arabian military base where Americans were stationed. They were in the process of being transferred to a U.S. military hospital in Germany when they passed from their injuries. The individual hasn’t been named yet, as officials are still in the process of informing next of kin. The conflict began on Feb. 28, and the reported death toll is already over 1,300, with Iranian retaliatory strikes accounting for 20 of the deaths, including the seven Americans. The six U.S. citizens who died were killed during an Iranian strike on Kuwait on March 1 and were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command. They were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54. President Trump has been under bipartisan scrutiny for wearing his own merch on Saturday while attending the dignified transfer of the six who were killed.