Trump Finds Jaw-Dropping Way to Disrespect His Own War Dead

President Donald Trump made a bold accessory choice while attending the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed in his war with Iran.

Trump, 79, stood as six coffins covered in American flags were solemnly carried from an aircraft to an awaiting vehicle at Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon. On Trump’s head sat a gold-embroidered white hat with the letters “USA” on the front, “45-47″ on one side, and the American flag on the other.

The $55 cap is available to purchase on the president’s merch website.

President Donald Trump, in a gold-embroidered baseball hat from his own merch site, participates in a dignified transfer of the remains of six U.S. Army service members of the 103rd Sustainment Command. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The six service members, all part of the 103rd Sustainment Command, were killed by an Iranian strike in Kuwait on Sunday, March 1. They were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump stands without bowing his head while attending the dignified transfer. Vice President JD Vance follows his boss' lead. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Based on publicly available images, the president’s baseball cap, which he has never worn during a dignified transfer, drew immediate outrage. No other U.S. president has worn a baseball hat during a dignified transfer, based on publicly available images.

California governor and top Trump critic Gavin Newsom wrote above a video shared by the White House, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.”

Newsom called Trump a "disgusting little man." Screenshot/X/Gavin Newsom

“This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment,” wrote former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele on X. “It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!!”

Political strategist Chris D. Jackson wrote, “Trump just wore a campaign hat to a dignified transfer for fallen U.S. soldiers that were killed during his Iranian blunder.”

Trump also wore a hat and no tie when announcing the invasion of Iran. Screenshot/X/Chris D. Jackson

“These are the same people who spent weeks attacking Biden for briefly glancing at his watch,” Jackson continued. “The hypocrisy is absolute. There is no bottom for these people.”

Others were quick to point out that Trump’s hat broke with military custom for those in civilian dress. Guidance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars states for military funerals, “it is appropriate (and a visible sign of respect) to remove the hat or headdress and place it over your heart.”

A purchasable version of the hat Trump wore during the dignified transfer of six troops killed after he ordered unauthorized strikes on Iran. Screenshot/Trump Store

While the dignified transfer is not a funeral, it is also a common custom in the United States to remove a hat as a sign of respect. For example, baseball hats are typically removed during the national anthem at baseball games.

During the transfer, when not saluting, Trump—who was reportedly warned by intelligence officials that his plans for an Iran war would likely fail to achieve his stated goals of regime change in the country—could be seen fiddling with his jacket buttons and lapel as he bowed his head.

Trump played with his suit jacket during the solemn event. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Following the death of the six service members on March 1, Trump said, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.”

Later in the week, he reiterated that sentiment in an interview with Time Magazine, “...You know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

(L to R) Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and Capt. Cody Khork were killed March 1, 2026, at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait during a drone attack. U.S. Army

Within hours of the transfer, Trump continued to post on Truth Social.

At 4:12 pm, Trump wrote, “The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

Various reports indicate that the transfer was scheduled for roughly 3 p.m.

Trump posted that the war in Iran was already "won" within hours of attending the ceremony, where he was required to remain silent. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president was not wearing the hat when he arrived at Dover Air Force Base, based on footage shared by the White House at around 1:30 pm. Instead, the baseball hat can be seen in his hand as he disembarked Air Force One.

Trump arrived in Dover from Miami, where earlier in the day he addressed leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean at the inaugural “Shield of the Americas” event.

There, the president threatened Cuba, declared he would never learn how to speak Spanish to several leaders of Latin American nations, and insisted that the event continue to play music during a photo op.

Trump was grinning just hours before attending the transfer of the six U.S. service members killed. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump preceded his day of events by posting on Truth Social that Iran would be hit “very hard” today and the country was “being beat to hell” and “under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death.” News reports out of Iran seemed to confirm that major strikes occurred in Tehran on Saturday.

The bombardment follows reports that it was a U.S. strike that hit a school during the initial attack, killing at least 175 people, including children.

When asked about this by a reporter on Air Force One on Saturday, Trump denied that the U.S. was responsible. “No. In my opinion, and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump said.

When the same reporter asked Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if he agreed with Trump’s assessment, the former Fox News host hedged slightly. “We’re certainly investigating,” he said, before adding that “The only side that targets civilians is Iran.”