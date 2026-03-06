Trump Makes Startling Admission on Americans Dying in His War

President Donald Trump has shrugged off the risk of Americans being killed at home due to his war on Iran in the same way one might respond to a weather forecast predicting rain.

Trump, 79, launched surprise military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which has already seen six U.S. servicemembers killed and the Middle East thrown into chaos, with Americans stranded in the region.

In a new interview with Time magazine, the president revealed the strike took place earlier than expected as he believed Iran was preparing to attack U.S. and Israeli targets because they postponed negotiations with his administration.

“We went way early,” Trump told the publication of what he has labeled Operation Epic Fury. “We were going to do it in another week.”

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks, one of which killed the U.S. military members at an American command center in Kuwait.

However, during the interview that took place on March 4, the president seemed blasé when asked if Americans need to prepare for possible retaliatory attacks from Iran at home.

“I guess,” Trump said.

“But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

The comments echo Trump’s statement on Sunday after the death of U.S. troops. Of future casualties, the president said, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.”

Trump christened himself the “Peace President” and campaigned to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize by claiming he had ended multiple wars across the planet.

After he did not win the prestigious award and had to settle for a hand-me-down version, Trump told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre the snub changed his outlook on global harmony.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump said, adding that he could now “think about what is good and proper” for the US.

Trump and his officials have claimed the war with Iran could last four weeks, or two months, or “forever.”

On Monday, Trump boasted about a “virtually unlimited” stockpile of U.S. munitions on his Truth Social account.

“Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!),” he added.

By Thursday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continued to brag about how long they intend to keep the war with Iran going.

“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation,” Hegseth told a press briefing in Florida.

“Our munitions are full up, and our will is ironclad, which means our timeline is ours and ours alone to control as long as it takes, to ensure the United States of America achieves these objectives,” he added.