White House Sparks More Questions With Odd Trump Rash Claim

The White House’s vaguely worded statement on the president’s mystery rash raised more questions than answers.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House has offered a carefully worded non-answer about President Donald Trump’s mysterious new neck rash that has only raised fresh questions.

The 79-year-old president fueled fresh concerns about his health after he was spotted with a scabbing, red rash blooming on the right side of his neck on Monday.

President Donald Trump looks on during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.
A nasty-looking rash was spotted on the side of the president's neck as he attended a Medal of Honor event at the White House on Monday.

But when reached for comment by the Daily Beast, the White House danced around the details of Trump’s new condition, despite constantly parading him as “the most transparent president in history.”

In a statement, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.

US President Donald Trump departs at the end of a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.
The mystery rash has renewed speculation about the 79-year-old president's health, who has also come under scrutiny over his severely bruised hands, swollen ankles, and cognitive fitness.

The vaguely worded statement, which offers no clarity on exactly what is afflicting the president, is more of a puzzle than an explanation.

The statement leaves open the question of what the “preventative skin treatment” is meant to prevent and whether it’s actually treating an underlying condition that has yet to be disclosed.

Donald Trump's hand
Despite touting its transparency, the White House hasn’t always been forthcoming with information about the president’s various health issues. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If a cream was actually intended to treat Trump’s rash—whatever its cause—the choice to describe it as “preventative” strikes as odd given how severe the rash looks.

The White House’s statement also provides no timeline for when the president started the “preventative skin treatment” or when the rash first appeared. In Trump’s April 2025 physical, Barbabella said the president was using mometasone cream “as needed” for an unnamed skin condition.

Photographers first captured the redness on Trump’s neck during his trip to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, as he stood alongside actor Dennis Quaid.

US actor Dennis Quaid applauds President Donald Trump after he delivered remarks about energy at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, on February 27, 2026.
Dennis Quaid applauds President Donald Trump after he delivered remarks about energy at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas on Friday.

As Trump stepped out for a Medal of Freedom event at the White House on Monday, a red patch extended from below his jawline toward the side of his neck, with visible scabbing on the skin below his ear.

The mystery rash has renewed speculation about the 79-year-old president’s health, who has also come under scrutiny over his severely bruised hands, swollen ankles, and cognitive fitness.

Despite touting its transparency, the White House hasn’t always been forthcoming with information about the president’s various health issues.

Last year, the White House didn’t disclose that Trump had undergone an MRI scan until the president mentioned it himself while talking with reporters aboard Air Force One.

The White House had only released a single-page memo about his October visit to Walter Reed Medical Center that referenced “advanced imaging.”

The administration later admitted that Trump had an MRI scan to look at his heart and abdomen.

The White House described the scan as “preventative,” though medical experts have pointed out that MRI scans are rarely done without a specific reason.

