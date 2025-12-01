White House Admits Trump, 79, Got MRI Because of Extreme Age

The White House finally revealed on Monday that President Donald Trump had a “preventative” MRI last month to look at his heart and abdomen.

Details about what the advanced imaging focused on during Trump’s October visit to Walter Reed Military Medical Center came after the White House went weeks without answering questions about the reason for it.

But on Sunday, Trump, 79, told reporters he was willing to release more information before going on to attack the reporters on Air Force One who asked about it as he was returning to Washington, D.C. from Florida.

“As part of President Donald J. Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” the memo read.

President Donald Trump told reporters he was ok with his MRI being released on November 30, weeks after it took place during an October physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He then went on to tout his cognitive test and attack the reporters asking about what the advanced imaging was for. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

It was released by the White House from the physician to the president, Dr. Sean Barbabella.

“The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitals and function,” it continued.

The memo said that Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was “perfectly normal,” there was “no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels,” and his cardiovascular system shows “excellent health.”

The president underwent an MRI during a physical in mid-October, just six months after his annual physical in April.

The White House revealed he had advanced imaging during what it called a “follow-up evaluation,” but it was the president who later told reporters he had an MRI. He insisted that it was excellent.

However, an MRI is not typically a routine part of a physical, focuses on a specific body part, and the White House did not explain exactly what prompted it.

When asked about the MRI at the beginning of November, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she would have to check why it was done. More than a week later, Trump claimed he had no idea why he had needed the MRI.

After ongoing questions, Leavitt read the memo during the White House press briefing on Monday in response to a question. She said it was being released in an “effort of transparency.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read the memo about Trump's MRI on Monday and said it was released in the "effort of transparency" weeks after the president revealed he had an MRI and amid ongoing questions over why it was conducted. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The memo stated that all the president’s major organs appear “very healthy” and “well-perfused.” Barbabella stated he had no acute or chronic concerns.

“This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health,” Monday’s memo concluded.

Chalking the scan up to the president’s advanced age comes as Trump has faced a series of questions about his health since returning to office as he is the oldest person ever elected president.

In July, the White House revealed Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after pictures captured him with massively swollen ankles. CVI is a common condition in older people where the leg veins fail to pump blood to the heart.

The White House at the time insisted there had been no changes to the president’s routine and he was not taking any new medication to treat it.

At the same time, the president has repeatedly been seen with a recurring bruise on the top of his right hand since returning to office.

Trump, on occasion, has attempted to cover it with a glob of cover-up, but other times he has been seen with the deep purple bruise.