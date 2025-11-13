Trump, 79, Wears Hand Makeup for Melania Speech

President Donald Trump’s attempt to cover up his right hand with makeup reemerged on Thursday as he appeared alongside First Lady Melania at the White House.

The president, 79, was spotted with the ill-matched glob of coverup across the top of his hand during his executive order signing event.

The first lady gave remarks first, while the president stood at her side, his hand on full display.

The president’s extensive bruising on his right hand and unsuccessful attempts to cover it up have been turning heads since just after he returned to the White House in February.

President Donald Trump's hand covered in makeup as he stands beside First Lady Melania Trump before signing an executive order on foster children and families in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2025. Sal Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The makeup slathered across his hand was spotted when he met with French President Emanuel Macron at the White House in late February and has been recurring nearly monthly ever since.

When he’s not using a cover-up that does not match his skin tone, the president has been spotted with a deep purple bruise on his hand.

The White House has attributed the discoloration to the president constantly shaking hands and taking daily aspirin, which they’ve said is part of his preventive routine.

Despite sporting makeup on Thursday, the president shook hands with the people gathered around him for the signing in the East Room of the White House.

President Donald Trump, spotted with makeup on his hand, holds up his signed executive order in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

However, the bruising, along with a series of other medical questions, have fueled speculation about Trump’s health.

The White House announced that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer after he was pictured with extremely swollen ankles. The condition is common in people his age and is considered largely benign.

Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella wrote in his July memo that the president was in “excellent health.” Despite touting transparency, the White House has not made him available to answer media questions.

Last month, the president went to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for his second physical in just six months, after his annual exam in April.

It was the president who later revealed to reporters on Air Force One that he had an MRI during his visit, but the White House has not provided specific details.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously said she would have to check back when asked about it at her press briefing.

She was asked about it again at her briefing on Wednesday, but shed no new light on which part of the body Trump’s doctors were examining with the advanced imaging.

“The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health,” Leavitt said.