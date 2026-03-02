Doctor Sounds Alarm After Trump Rambles About Drapes During War Update

A former White House physician is raising eyebrows over President Donald Trump’s rambling about gold curtains during what was supposed to be an update on the war he started.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday to comment on the oddities of the 79-year-old’s ranting that comes two days after his surprise attack on Iran.

“It’s very odd to talk about this topic at this time,” said Reiner, now a CNN medical analyst.

Trump quickly pivoted from his first public update on attacking Iran on Monday at the start of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, before he could finish thanking Americans serving in harm’s way.

He then turned his attention to the gold drapes covering the entrance to his beloved ballroom.

Pres. Trump pivoted from paying tribute to American soldiers to his gold drapes. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“See that nice drape. When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building, and there’s your entrance to it right there,” Trump said, looking to his right. “It looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors.”

Then, he rambled on about how he picked the drapes during his first term, adding that he “always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money.”

“I just saved, I just saved curtains,” Trump stammered.

The president ranted about his ballroom, his wife, and more during his first update on the war he started. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.

Trump’s cognitive state wasn’t the only aspect of his health thrust into the spotlight on Monday. Photographers also captured the nasty-looking rash on the side of the president’s neck at the ceremony.

Trump debuted a swollen red neck rash on Monday, days after starting a war. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.

This is just the latest in a series of questions swirling regarding Trump’s health. Throughout his second term, the Daily Beast has extensively reported on Trump’s declining health, as the president is seen frequently napping during Cabinet meetings, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.