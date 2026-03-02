Trumpland

Doctor Sounds Alarm After Trump Rambles About Drapes During War Update

‘I JUST SAVED CURTAINS’

President Donald Trump can’t stop gushing over gold curtains—even during war.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

A former White House physician is raising eyebrows over President Donald Trump’s rambling about gold curtains during what was supposed to be an update on the war he started.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday to comment on the oddities of the 79-year-old’s ranting that comes two days after his surprise attack on Iran.

“It’s very odd to talk about this topic at this time,” said Reiner, now a CNN medical analyst.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday to comment on the oddities of the 79-year-old’s ranting.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday to comment on the oddities of the 79-year-old’s ranting. Screenshot//X

Trump quickly pivoted from his first public update on attacking Iran on Monday at the start of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, before he could finish thanking Americans serving in harm’s way.

He then turned his attention to the gold drapes covering the entrance to his beloved ballroom.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, United States, on March 02, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Pres. Trump pivoted from paying tribute to American soldiers to his gold drapes. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“See that nice drape. When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building, and there’s your entrance to it right there,” Trump said, looking to his right. “It looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors.”

Then, he rambled on about how he picked the drapes during his first term, adding that he “always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money.”

“I just saved, I just saved curtains,” Trump stammered.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump departs a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military decoration; Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who died in 1985, for shielding Jewish prisoners from Nazi guards during World War II; then-Staff Sgt. Terry Richardson for saving 85 lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War; and Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis who died in the Afghanistan War when he shielded another soldier from a suicide bomber. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The president ranted about his ballroom, his wife, and more during his first update on the war he started. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.

Trump’s cognitive state wasn’t the only aspect of his health thrust into the spotlight on Monday. Photographers also captured the nasty-looking rash on the side of the president’s neck at the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump looks on during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Army Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson, who served in the Vietnam War, posthumously to Army Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who served in World War II, and posthumously to Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2013. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump debuted a swollen red neck rash on Monday, days after starting a war. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.

This is just the latest in a series of questions swirling regarding Trump’s health. Throughout his second term, the Daily Beast has extensively reported on Trump’s declining health, as the president is seen frequently napping during Cabinet meetings, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.

This isn’t the first time Reiner has expressed concern over Trump’s health, either. He has previously called for “a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness,” citing a letter in which Trump appeared to suggest that his obsession with taking control of Greenland stems from being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now