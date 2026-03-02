Doctor Sounds Alarm After Trump Rambles About Drapes During War Update

A former White House physician is raising eyebrows over President Donald Trump’s rambling about gold curtains during what was supposed to be an update on the war he started.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, took to X on Monday to comment on the oddities of the 79-year-old’s ranting that comes two days after his surprise attack on Iran.
“It’s very odd to talk about this topic at this time,” said Reiner, now a CNN medical analyst.
Trump quickly pivoted from his first public update on attacking Iran on Monday at the start of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, before he could finish thanking Americans serving in harm’s way.
He then turned his attention to the gold drapes covering the entrance to his beloved ballroom.
“See that nice drape. When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building, and there’s your entrance to it right there,” Trump said, looking to his right. “It looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors.”
Then, he rambled on about how he picked the drapes during his first term, adding that he “always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money.”
“I just saved, I just saved curtains,” Trump stammered.
“I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.
Trump’s cognitive state wasn’t the only aspect of his health thrust into the spotlight on Monday. Photographers also captured the nasty-looking rash on the side of the president’s neck at the ceremony.
In a statement, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.
“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.
This is just the latest in a series of questions swirling regarding Trump’s health. Throughout his second term, the Daily Beast has extensively reported on Trump’s declining health, as the president is seen frequently napping during Cabinet meetings, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.
This isn’t the first time Reiner has expressed concern over Trump’s health, either. He has previously called for “a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness,” citing a letter in which Trump appeared to suggest that his obsession with taking control of Greenland stems from being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.