Trump Makes Surreal Turn From Talking War to Mocking Melania

President Donald Trump may have launched a war with Iran over the weekend, but his mind rapidly wandered to other topics on Monday: his ballroom, First Lady Melania’s complaints and picking out the drapes.

The president, 79, gave his first public update on attacking Iran on Monday at the start of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House. But he rapidly jumped to other topics after indicating the attack on Iran could go for five weeks or “far longer.”

Trump was thanking Americans serving in harm’s way when he suddenly became distracted and started talking about the White House.

“We have a lot of great service members here with us, too, in this beautiful building,” Trump told the group seated in the East Room. “Isn’t it beautiful? We’re adding on to the building a little bit.”

The president went on to riff about the construction of the new ballroom taking place outside, while crowing about picking out the drapes and accusing the first lady of complaining about noise.

“When you hear all the hammering out there, you know why the first lady is not thrilled exactly,” Trump rambled. “She said, ‘Will the pile drivers ever stop?’ You know they go from six in the morning until 11:30 in the evening. Can you imagine?”

President Donald Trump, pictured with First Lady Melania Trump departing the White House last week, said she complained about the ballroom construction noise. Roberto Schmidt/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The president described it as “the most beautiful sound,” which he loved, but noted first lady doesn’t like it.

“It’ll be under budget, ahead of schedule. It’ll be $400 million or less. Most people say $400 million or more. No, it’ll be less,” Trump claimed of the ballroom.

Attendees at the ceremony could hear construction underway outside, where the East Wing of the White House once stood, as the event got underway.

Cranes are seen on the grounds of the White House as construction work continues for President Donald Trump's new ballroom in Washington, DC, on February 25, 2026. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

“When I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it, but my wife isn’t thrilled,” Trump shared. “She said, ‘This is getting crazy.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll be all finished up in a few months.”

During his meandering comments, the president also fixated on the drapes covering the entrance to the ballroom.

President Donald Trump gestures to the curtains behind which ballroom construction was taking place after becoming distracted while speaking during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“See that nice drape. When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building, and there’s your entrance to it right there,” Trump said, gesturing to his right. “It looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors.”

He bragged about how he picked the drapes during his first term and rambled about how he “always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money.”

“I just saved curtains,” Trump commented before insisting the ballroom would be “spectacular.”

“I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.