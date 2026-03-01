First American Troops Killed in ‘Peace President’s’ War

Three United States service members have been killed in action, and five are “seriously wounded” in President Donald Trump’s surprise war with Iran.

The U.S. Central Command announced the casualties in “Operation Epic Fury” on Sunday morning.

“As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury,” a spokesperson wrote.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing."

Opens in new window The Central Command confirmed the death of three U.S soldiers and five seriously wounded soldiers on Sunday, in the absence of a formal address to the public by President Donald Trump. Screenshot/U.S. Central Command/X

The statement continues: “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump’s surprise missile strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, launched a war the president admitted would cost American lives.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties, that often happens in war,” Trump said in an eight-minute video he posted early on Saturday morning, wearing no tie and a white USA trucker hat.

Aside from Truth Social posts, the president has not addressed the American public since releasing the announcement of the strikes on social media. Instead, the president hosted a glitzy fundraiser at his sprawling Florida estate on Saturday night.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were spotted rubbing shoulders with donors who reportedly paid $1 million per person to attend.

In the Middle East, the fallout from the initial attacks continues to escalate, leading to a mounting death toll. There have been missile attacks on at least 10 countries in the first day: Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and Qatar.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, lashed out Sunday, calling U.S. and Israeli leaders “filthy criminals” and vowing they would suffer “devastating blows” for crossing Iran’s “red line.”

In a televised address, he warned: “You have crossed our red line and must pay the price.”

The U.S. and Israel struck Iran Saturday, killing the country's Supreme Leader and spurring retaliatory attacks across the Middle East. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel, which launched strikes in coordination with the U.S., reported at least eight people were killed, and 28—including children— were wounded in a “missile barrage” on Saturday and overnight in the country.

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry told ABC News three people were killed and 58 were injured in Iranian attacks over the weekend. The people killed were from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, according to the statement.

Trump launched his war from a hastily constructed space in Mar-a-Lago with (left) John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, (fourth from right) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and (second from right), Dan Scavino, his golf caddy turned aide. White House / X

In Kuwait, one person has been killed and 32 others injured since Iran launched strikes on the country, the BBC reported.