Trump Loses It in 12 A.M. Post After Iran Threatens Retaliation

President Donald Trump issued a late-night warning to Iran just after midnight as tensions in the Middle East threaten to spiral.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

The post, signed off “President DONALD J. TRUMP,” marked his most explicit threat yet of overwhelming retaliation.

It came hours after Tehran signaled it would intensify its response to ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes, raising fears of a rapid and dangerous escalation.

Trump posted about Iran's threat of retaliation in a 12.25 a.m. Truth Social post. Truth Social

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, lashed out Sunday, calling U.S. and Israeli leaders “filthy criminals” and vowing they would suffer “devastating blows” for crossing Iran’s “red line.

In a televised address, he warned: “You have crossed our red line and must pay the price.”