Trump, 79, Slathers Makeup on Bruised Hand But Can’t Hide Neck Rash

President Donald Trump only went halfway on his makeup routine.

The 79-year-old president was spotted with makeup on his right hand, but not his neck, as he made his way to celebrate the 2025 Major League Soccer champions, Inter Miami, in a ceremony in the White House’s East Room on Thursday.

Trump's right hand featured a sleek coat of beige makeup on Thursday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump, the oldest person to assume the presidency, neglected to cover up his new spot of scabbed redness that first appeared earlier this week, which peeked out from under his collar just behind and below his right ear.

His neck rash was first spotted on Monday during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, prompting concern about its sudden onset.

Trump's new mystery skin condition was visible during Thursday's White House ceremony. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The president strolled into Thursday’s ceremony honoring the professional athletes, including superstar footballer Lionel Messi, and neglected to mention their accomplishments for the first 9 minutes and 43 seconds, according to The Guardian.

The president opted instead to provide an update on American affairs for his opening remarks—highlighting his surprise war on Iran, hyping the U.S. economy under his direction, and threatening a potential next move on Cuba.

Trump strolled into the ceremony alongside soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The White House/X

Just hours earlier, the president announced the ousting of Kristi Noem, the beleaguered Homeland Security Secretary engulfed in controversy, and her subsequent replacement by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

The president has had a number of concerning health moments this week, ranging from the surprise neck rash that was later covered up on Tuesday, to a cankles sighting and a near-public slumber.

Donald Trump appeared noticeably oranger in the Oval Office on Tuesday (right) than the day prior (left). His neck rash, photographed on his right side on Monday, was also no longer visible. Getty Images

Reached for comment, Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Trump slathered his neck with makeup on Tuesday, but his cankles were on full display for his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The cankles of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, during his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Swollen ankles are a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which the president was diagnosed with last July.

And on Wednesday, the president nearly fell asleep during a roundtable meeting with big tech executives at the White House. Trump was spotted with his eyes closed and his face drooping, and at one point, he appeared to jolt awake after his science advisor thanked him.