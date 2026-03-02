MAGA Senator Reveals Which Country Trump Will Target Next

Gleeful bootlicker Lindsey Graham says Donald Trump is a better president than Ronald Reagan, and that the U.S. has Cuba in its sights after sparking a massive regional conflict in the Middle East over the weekend.

“President Trump finished the job that President Reagan failed to do!” the South Carolina Senator told Fox News late Sunday night. “I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump is the gold standard for Republicans, maybe any president, when it comes to foreign policy.”

“Maduro? Everybody talked about him; well, Donald Trump’s got him in jail!” Graham went on. “Cuba’s next. They’re gonna fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba? Their days are numbered.”

Trump plunged the Middle East into chaos over the weekend with an all-out assault on Iran. ATTA KENARE/Atta Kenare/ AFP via Getty Images

Trump spent much of last year modeling himself as the “President of Peace” in a desperate bid to secure himself the Nobel Peace Prize—an honor granted to his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama. Despite his dubious claims to have solved six, seven, and sometimes even eight conflicts worldwide, Trump was overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The 79-year-old MAGA leader earlier this year wrote to the Norwegian Prime Minister, who has no connection with the Nobel Committee, stating that he no longer feels “obligated to think purely of peace.”

Trump has since invaded Venezuela to capture former President Nicolás Maduro, who now faces narcoterrorism charges in a New York federal court. He’s threatened similar action against U.S. allies Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Greenland, the last of which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a fellow NATO member.

The MAGA leader spent much of last year modeling himself as the “President of Peace.” Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, he launched an all-out assault against Iran after negotiations over the repressive Islamic regime’s nuclear armament program failed. His ongoing attacks, carried out in tandem in Israel, have sent shockwaves across the region, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, and even Cyprus.

“The president is feeling like, ‘I’m on a roll’; like, ‘This is working’,” an administration official told The Atlantic on Sunday about ongoing discussions in the Situation Room.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban American, is one MAGA figure who’s been gunning for a confrontation with Havana. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Speaking with White House reporters Friday, Trump floated the idea of a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, noting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is engaged in talks at a “very high level” to potentially “make a deal” with the communist regime.

The country is enduring a deep economic crisis marked by severe shortages of fuel, food, and medicine, along with prolonged blackouts and sky-high inflation, largely prompted by a tightening of U.S. sanctions and the collapse of subsidized support from Venezuela’s oil sector following the Trump administration’s capture of Maduro in January.

Rubio, who is of Cuban heritage, has been blunt about the White House’s aims in Havana. “Cuba’s status quo is unacceptable,” he told reporters last week. “Cuba needs to change.”