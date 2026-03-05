All of ICE Barbie’s Most Heinous Cosplay Outfits

The woman who defined her time in the president’s Cabinet by dressing up as various government agents has been ousted.

From a failed immigration crackdown in Minnesota and a salacious rumored love affair with her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, to the $220 million vanity advertisement that finally did Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in on Thursday, the DHS secretary’s ousting and immediate replacement by MAGA Senator Markwayne Mullin marks a pivotal moment in the second Trump administration.

ICE Barbie, her nickname coined by the Daily Beast thanks to her rotating wardrobe of law-enforcement agency cosplays, made many a sartorial statement during her less than 14-month stint on Trump’s Cabinet.

As she swiftly departs Trump’s inner circle, we look back at some of the Daily Beast’s favorite ICE Barbie looks.

Cowgirl ICE Barbie

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a horse while filming an ad at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2025. Tia Dufour/Tia Dufour/DHS

Arguably her most expensive look, Noem’s cowgirl ensemble for her $220 million Department of Homeland Security advertisement is also one of her most iconic.

The DHS Secretary donned a classic cowboy hat and chaps as she rode a horse across the beautiful backdrop of Mount Rushmore in her home state of South Dakota, galloping in an open field alongside herds of buffalo.

Kristi Noem films her latest for-TV ad, which has raised question's around its funding and a conflict of interest with her main spokesperson, Tricia McLaughin. Griemsman Performance Horses Facebook

During her appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Noem admitted to the expensive ad campaign, saying, “The president tasked me with getting the message out to the country, and to other countries where we were seeing the invasion come from.”

Trump announced her reassignment as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas” the next day.

Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a horse alongside Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich. X/Kristi Noem

Lego ICE Barbie

FBI director Kash Patel and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem sit in a pink Cadillac made of LEGO blocks before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, on Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. Eric Gay/AP

In November 2025, Noem, 54, sported some boxy Lego shades inside a life-size pink Lego Cadillac alongside fellow Trump appointee Kash Patel as the two attended the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.

The two enjoyed the festivities despite escalating criticism of their personal usage of government jets, and Patel, 46, was reportedly heckled by a man yelling at him to release the Epstein files.

ICE Agent ICE Barbie

Kristi Noem got dressed up for targeted immigration enforcement operations in New York in January 2025. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

The eponymous ICE Barbie, of course, made sure to represent her own department.

Noem, who called two American citizens in Minneapolis who were fatally shot by agents of her department “domestic terrorists,” sported an ICE hat and bulletproof vest while pursuing enforcement operations in New York City in January 2025.

Ocean Rescue ICE Barbie

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) pilots a US Coast Guard Response Boat-Small (RBS) with the Maritime Security Response Team in San Diego, California, on March 16, 2025. Kristi Noem/X

Noem got to drive the boat when she visited with the Maritime Security Response Team in San Diego in March 2025.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) pilots a US Coast Guard Response Boat-Small (RBS) with the Maritime Security Response Team in San Diego, California, on March 16, 2025. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The DHS Secretary wore military fatigues and a combat helmet, complete with an orange safety vest, as she piloted a small response boat on the seven seas.

Last month, Noem diverted resources from an active Coast Guard search-and-rescue mission to bolster her immigration deportation efforts.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boards the US Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba/ ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Fighter Pilot ICE Barbie

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem helps fly an HC-130J during an aerial tour from US Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak on March 17, 2025, in Kodiak Station, Alaska. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

ICE Barbie stepped into the cockpit during a March 2025 visit to Kodiak Station, Alaska.

This time, Noem sported a slick black bomber jacket and a matching America beanie as she helped fly a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Off-Roading ICE Barbie

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a four-wheeler during a tour along the Nogales border wall at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 15, 2025. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Reporting to the border in March 2025, Noem got down and dirty as she drove an ATV along the Nogales border wall in Arizona.

The former South Dakota governor donned a Border Patrol jacket and ensured her personal safety by wearing a dirt bike helmet.

Fire Fighter ICE Barbie

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (R), participates in a firefighting drill with a training helicopter during a tour of US Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, March 17, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

During her March 2025 trip to Kodiak, Alaska, Noem also tried her hand at firefighting by participating in a training drill.

She was decked out in turnout gear, complete with a heavy heat-resistant jacket and hard helmet, and was seen operating a fire hose.

Combat Ready ICE Barbie

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is guided by a member of Maritime Security Response Team West in San Diego, Calif., March 16, 2025. Noem visited Coast Guard Cutter Elm (WLB-204) to be a part of a MSRT-W training operation during a visit to the southwest border. Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey/USCG

Noem’s love of camo comes through in her frequent sporting of army fatigues, sometimes accompanied by an AR-15. In her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, and tossing its corpse into a gravel pit.