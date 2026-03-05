All of ICE Barbie’s Most Heinous Cosplay Outfits

The woman who defined her time in the president’s Cabinet by dressing up as various government agents has been ousted.
From a failed immigration crackdown in Minnesota and a salacious rumored love affair with her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, to the $220 million vanity advertisement that finally did Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in on Thursday, the DHS secretary’s ousting and immediate replacement by MAGA Senator Markwayne Mullin marks a pivotal moment in the second Trump administration.
ICE Barbie, her nickname coined by the Daily Beast thanks to her rotating wardrobe of law-enforcement agency cosplays, made many a sartorial statement during her less than 14-month stint on Trump’s Cabinet.
As she swiftly departs Trump’s inner circle, we look back at some of the Daily Beast’s favorite ICE Barbie looks.
Cowgirl ICE Barbie
Arguably her most expensive look, Noem’s cowgirl ensemble for her $220 million Department of Homeland Security advertisement is also one of her most iconic.
The DHS Secretary donned a classic cowboy hat and chaps as she rode a horse across the beautiful backdrop of Mount Rushmore in her home state of South Dakota, galloping in an open field alongside herds of buffalo.
During her appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Noem admitted to the expensive ad campaign, saying, “The president tasked me with getting the message out to the country, and to other countries where we were seeing the invasion come from.”
Trump announced her reassignment as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas” the next day.
Lego ICE Barbie
In November 2025, Noem, 54, sported some boxy Lego shades inside a life-size pink Lego Cadillac alongside fellow Trump appointee Kash Patel as the two attended the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.
The two enjoyed the festivities despite escalating criticism of their personal usage of government jets, and Patel, 46, was reportedly heckled by a man yelling at him to release the Epstein files.
ICE Agent ICE Barbie
The eponymous ICE Barbie, of course, made sure to represent her own department.
Noem, who called two American citizens in Minneapolis who were fatally shot by agents of her department “domestic terrorists,” sported an ICE hat and bulletproof vest while pursuing enforcement operations in New York City in January 2025.
Ocean Rescue ICE Barbie
Noem got to drive the boat when she visited with the Maritime Security Response Team in San Diego in March 2025.
The DHS Secretary wore military fatigues and a combat helmet, complete with an orange safety vest, as she piloted a small response boat on the seven seas.
Last month, Noem diverted resources from an active Coast Guard search-and-rescue mission to bolster her immigration deportation efforts.
Fighter Pilot ICE Barbie
ICE Barbie stepped into the cockpit during a March 2025 visit to Kodiak Station, Alaska.
This time, Noem sported a slick black bomber jacket and a matching America beanie as she helped fly a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.
Off-Roading ICE Barbie
Reporting to the border in March 2025, Noem got down and dirty as she drove an ATV along the Nogales border wall in Arizona.
The former South Dakota governor donned a Border Patrol jacket and ensured her personal safety by wearing a dirt bike helmet.
Fire Fighter ICE Barbie
During her March 2025 trip to Kodiak, Alaska, Noem also tried her hand at firefighting by participating in a training drill.
She was decked out in turnout gear, complete with a heavy heat-resistant jacket and hard helmet, and was seen operating a fire hose.
Combat Ready ICE Barbie
Noem’s love of camo comes through in her frequent sporting of army fatigues, sometimes accompanied by an AR-15. In her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, and tossing its corpse into a gravel pit.