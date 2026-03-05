ICE Barbie Shamelessly Sucks Up to Man Who Fired Her

Fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was quick to act excited about receiving a brand new made-up job just for her after President Donald Trump axed her from his Cabinet.

The president posted on Truth Social on Thursday that Noem would be stepping down as DHS secretary at the end of March and would instead serve as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new initiative to be announced on Saturday.

Noem reacted to her ousting publicly for the first time moments later with a post on X where she gushed over the new gig.

Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," she wrote. "@SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

Outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem delivered the keynote address at the Sergeants Benevolent Association Major Cities Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on March 5, but she did not address her firing there. CSPAN

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House to learn more about the position and initiative.

According to Noem’s post, she will focus on U.S. security in the Western Hemisphere and bragged about her work securing the U.S. border.

“In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” she wrote.

Fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reacts to her new gig. X

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard,” Noem wrote.

President Trump announced he was firing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a Truth Social post. Donald Trump/TruthSocial

Noem was speaking at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee just moments after the president announced she was fired on social media, but she did not address her exit from the department during the appearance.

She is the first Cabinet member from the president’s second term to be fired. It came as the 54-year-old former South Dakota governor was facing ongoing criticism over her handling of the killing of U.S. citizens by ICE.

She was also under fire for lavish spending on glitzy self-promoting DHS TV ads and jetsetting across the country on a private luxury jet with her alleged lover and top aide, Corey Lewandowski.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was confronted about her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski in a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 4. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Social media critics were quick to note how her departure from the department was announced while she was about to give a speech.

“Kristi Noem lasts 37.2 Scaramucci’s,” noted Trump’s former communications director from his first term, Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days on the job in 2017.

“Moment of silence for Kristi Noem’s career,” wrote Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith on X.