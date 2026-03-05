Trump Dramatically Axes ICE Barbie by Giving Her Fake Job

President Donald Trump has announced he is nominating MAGA Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, but he’s giving her a new gig.

The president, 79, made his announcement on Truth Social as Noem, 54, has come under fire for her spending behavior and an alleged affair.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote.

President Trump named MAGA Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as Noem's replacement. Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” he added.