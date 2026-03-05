Rep Epically Trolls ICE Barbie Over Alleged Lover’s Blanket Tantrum

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been brutally trolled in a public hearing over an embarrassing story surrounding her alleged lover.

Noem fronted a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of her agency on Wednesday.

Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz used the opportunity to question Noem about her top aide and alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski.

Kristi Noem is grilled on her alleged affair. screen grab

“You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee,” Moskowitz said. “I understand what government means, I understand what employee means, ok, but I don’t know what makes him special.”

At the end of his grilling, the Democrat said we wanted to go out “on a happy note” and had a personal gift for Noem.

“The president gave out all sorts of stuff during the State of the Union,” he said. “I got you a new Coast Guard blankie, the one you lost. So this is for you, you don’t leave empty handed...”

Noem thanked the Democrat for the gift, even though he was mocking a Wall Street Journal report which claimed Lewandowski became heated over a lost beloved heated blanket that belonged to Noem and which had been supposedly left behind on a flight.

Lewandowski allegedly entered the cockpit of a government jet in May last year, hunting down the blanket after the pair switched aircraft when their original plane broke down.

He threatened to fire the Coast Guard flight crew and then attempted to fire the pilot for refusing to return to the other plane to retrieve Noem’s possessions, sources subsequently told NBC News. Noem’s subordinate only relented after the pilot noted someone else would have to be found to fly the plane if he were dismissed from duty.

In a bombshell plot twist last month, the Daily Mail claimed the meltdown wasn’t really about a blanket, rather a mystery bag.

The report cited sources saying the blanket was a cover story after Lewandowski had discovered that at least two people were aware of the contents of Noem’s bag, which could be embarrassing.

On Wednesday, Moskowitz also attempted to get Noem to confirm the exact nature of the relationship between herself and her subordinate.

Corey Lewandowski's close relationship with Kristi Noem has drawn scrutiny. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Earlier in the hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Noem directly “at any time during your tenure as director of Department of Homeland Security, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

Noem did not directly answer, but said “I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

Moskowitz noted Noem had labelled the question “garbage.” However he noted “I really think you need to say the word ‘no’ into the record so that you can clear that up.”

Noem said the affair was “something I that I refuted for years, and I continue to do that.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.

The Democrat also mocked Noem in a more subtle way-he wore a large pin that read “Justice for Cricket.”

Jared Moskowitz wears a 'Justice for Cricket' pin. screen grab

In her 2024 memoir No Going Back, Noem admitted to shooting her 14-month-old puppy Cricket, claiming the female dog had an “aggressive personality.”

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, calling the late Cricket “worthless.” Of the fatal shot she fired two decades ago, Noem wrote, “It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done.” She then buried the puppy in a gravel pit.

Noem had already faced criticism for Cricket’s death from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said he trained dogs and as a farmer Noem should have known better than to shoot the puppy.