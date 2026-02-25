ICE Barbie’s ‘Embarrassing’ Item Triggered Alleged Lover’s Freak Out on Plane

New details about what really led Corey Lewandowski to sack a pilot during a meltdown on a U.S. Coast Guard plane have been exposed, revealing it wasn’t really a blanket at all.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her alleged lover and de facto chief of staff, Lewandowski, are both married with children, however, their alleged relationship has been described as “the worst-kept secret in D.C.”

Lewandowski reportedly entered the cockpit of a government jet in May last year, hunting down what was said to be a beloved heated blanket belonging to Noem that had been left behind after the alleged couple transferred aircraft when their original plane broke down.

The plane had reached 10,000 feet and the seatbelt sign was still on when Lewandowski reportedly addressed the pilot.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boards her airplane to travel back to the U.S., after touring Ulpiano Paez Air Base, on November 6, 2025 in Salinas, Ecuador. Pool/Getty Images

He threatened to fire the Coast Guard flight crew and then attempted to fire the pilot for refusing to return to the other plane to retrieve Noem’s possessions, sources cited by NBC said. He only relented after the pilot noted someone else would have to be found to fly the plane if he were dismissed from duty, according to the report.

However new reporting by The Daily Mail quotes three DHS insiders saying it wasn’t a blanket left behind at all; it was a mystery bag.

“This was never about a blanket,” an insider with knowledge of the incident told the Daily Mail. “The blanket was a cover story for what really happened. The whole thing was really about the bag that was left.”

Lewandowski had discovered that at least two people were aware of the contents of Noem’s bag, which could be embarrassing, the Mail reported, citing sources.

Corey Lewandowski's close relationship with Kristi Noem has drawn scrutiny. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The fired pilot, Keith Thomas, a commanding officer for the Coast Guard in Washington, was later promoted to become a DHS senior adviser, the publication also pointed.

Thomas declined to comment on the plane incident, telling the Daily Mail, “As a military officer, I do not comment on past or current missions.”

Noem’s aide on the infamous flight last May, Kamryn Jones, was awarded a Legion of Merit medal by her boss last September.

“I am so proud of the patriots who serve our country and the DHS mission, including Lieutenant Commander Kamryn Jones of the U.S. Coast Guard,” Noem posted on Instagram. “I was honored to present her with the Legion of Merit for her extraordinary dedication as a military aide.”

Kristi Noem's Instagram post in September. screen grab

Lewandowski told Reuters, “There was never a conversation in the cockpit when the flight was taking off,” but did not respond to questions about whether he entered the cockpit.

Lewandowski directed the Daily Beast to a statement from the Coast Guard saying that “no Coast Guard pilot was fired or received derogatory administrative action from any air station in connection with the incident described.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.

This week Noem’s husband Bryon made a rare public appearance in the midst of ongoing rumors about her affair with Lewandowski.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem takes part in a sound check as political commentator Corey Lewandowski looks on at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a video posted to Noem’s X account recorded at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the 54-year-old secretary can be seen standing in front of security. In the video, she tells viewers, “I’m just dropping off my husband, who’s headed back to South Dakota,” as she waves to her husband, Bryon Noem, who waves back as he walks through security.

Lewandowski is classified as a special government employee. He has been serving as Noem’s de facto chief of staff despite his position only allowing him to work 130 days a year.