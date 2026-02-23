ICE Barbie Shows Off Her Husband as Affair Claims Skyrocket

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband made a rare public appearance after weeks of increased speculation about his wife’s alleged affair with one of her top aides.

In a video posted to Noem’s X account recorded at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the 54-year-old secretary can be seen standing in front of security. In the video, she tells viewers, “I’m just dropping off my husband, who’s headed back to South Dakota,” as she waves to her husband, Bryon Noem, who waves back as he walks through security.

“Democrat members of Congress are getting paid, but they’re withholding @TSA workers pay checks,” Noem wrote on the post, referring to the stalemate on Capitol Hill over the issue of DHS funding in the wake of multiple killings of American citizens at the hands of ICE.

Bryon Noem. Secretary Kristi Noem/X

“Democrats in Congress have chosen to not fund @DHSgov, which means that all of our TSA workers who showed up today are not getting paid,” Noem continued. “The men and women of TSA work hard to make sure you and your loved ones can fly safely. This political theater is only making it hard on them and their families.”

“If you see a TSA officer today, thank them!”

Kristi Noem/X

In response to a request for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “While Daily Beast further degrades itself, we are focused on the fact Democrats have chosen to withhold paychecks from the men and women of TSA and undermine America’s national security.”

Bryon’s appearance in the video comes after weeks of reporting on the nature of his wife’s relationship with her senior aide, Corey Lewandowski, including a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that Noem and Lewandowski had been making use of a private jet earmarked for “high-profile deportations” to travel—one jokingly referred to by DHS staff as Noem’s “big, beautiful jet.”

Bryon Noem, the husband of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Journal also reported that Lewandowski threw a fit and fired the U.S. Coast Guard member responsible for piloting the jet after a blanket used by Noem was left behind on a different plane, only to be forced to rehire them after it became apparent that nobody else could fly the pair home.

The incident was cited by a Coast Guard official as just one of the reasons for friction between Noem and the Coast Guard, which is the only branch of the military overseen by the DHS.

The outlet also reported that Lewandowski, 52, ruffled feathers when he sought a law-enforcement badge and a federally issued gun despite not having undergone law-enforcement training.

Corey Lewandowski has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Kristi Noem for years despite both being married to other people. Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

Lewandowski, who is classified as a special government employee, has been serving as Noem’s de facto chief of staff despite his position only allowing him to work 130 days a year without disclosing or relinquishing his business interests.

In August, White House officials reportedly investigated whether Lewandowski had already exceeded those hours and was potentially fudging the numbers in order to remain by Noem’s side.

As speculation surrounding the pair’s relationship has mounted—with one FEMA official calling it the “worst-kept secret in D.C.—President Donald Trump has been forced to address the rumours, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he didn’t know anything about it.

“I don’t know about that,” Trump replied, adding, “I mean, I haven’t heard that.”