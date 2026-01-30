ICE Barbie Hit With Brutal Blow After New Shutdown Deal

Senate Democrats have reached a deal with President Donald Trump to avoid a government shutdown after days of debate over the issue of ICE funding.

The agreement ensures most federal agencies will be funded through Sep. 30, except for the Department of Homeland Security, which only received a two-week extension as Democrats negotiate the terms of continued DHS funding.

“America is setting Records in every way, and our Growth Numbers are among the best ever,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “The only thing that can slow our Country down is another long and damaging Government Shutdown. I am working hard with Congress to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay.”

“Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September, while at the same time providing an extension to the Department of Homeland Security (including the very important Coast Guard, which we are expanding and rebuilding like never before). Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ Vote.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

By separating DHS funding from other government funding, Democrats are hoping to negotiate with Republicans on reforms to ICE, including introducing an enforceable code of conduct, ending roving patrols in American cities and tightening requirements around warrants.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also said that ICE agents should be required to have “masks off, body cameras on” and carry identification, things that are already a requirement for most law enforcement agencies.

“Boil it all down, what we are talking about is that these lawless ICE agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does,” Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said on Thursday. “There has to be accountability.”

Party leaders are working to pass the funding bill, but with the House in recess and many lawmakers out of town, a partial shutdown could take place over the weekend if the deal is not passed by Friday night. Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that it could take days to bring all members of his party back to D.C.

The issue of ICE funding, which had been simmering as the Trump administration increased its anti-immigration crackdown throughout 2025, boiled over this month following the deaths of Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration officers.

Good and Pretti's killings have sparked widespread protests across the Twin Cities. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Responding to the mounting backlash and catastrophic polling, the Trump administration has been scrambling to win back support.

“Americans, at this point, do not like ICE,” CNN’s data guru Harry Enten explained earlier this month. “The bottom line is this: ICE and Trump are losing the argument when it comes to the American people. They don’t like this immigration enforcement, and it is costing Trump political points at this time.”

These efforts have included the president pulling Gregory Bovino out of Minneapolis and sending in Tom Homan, in what he described as an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Kristi Noem has been working overtime to save herself from a similar fate, organizing a two-hour closed-door meeting with the president on Monday and attempting to shift blame for the conduct of ICE agents in Minneapolis onto top Trump aide Stephen Miller and Trump himself.