Horrific Video Shows Exactly How Border Patrol Goons Killed Protester

Video footage shows the moments leading up to a U.S. citizen being shot and killed in Minneapolis by a Border Patrol agent.

The man who was shot and killed appeared to be filming on his phone as he directed traffic. Federal agents then push another woman onto the ground, and the man appears to come to the woman’s side.

Federal agents then push the man to the ground in a chaotic scene. The man pushes back while being wrestled to the ground.

A gunshot is then heard. Some agents turn away from the scene when several more gunshots are heard.

DHS has claimed that the man ambushed law enforcement with his gun and “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

The victim, 37, is believed to be a Minnesota resident and U.S. citizen, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. O’Hara noted that he was a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.”