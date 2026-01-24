Border Goon Cornered on Absurd Claims About Killing Citizen

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino heavily suggested that the U.S. citizen killed by ICE on Saturday morning intended to harm federal agents with a gun. However, Bovino dodged questions about whether the man had actually brandished a weapon toward law enforcement.

In a press conference that lasted about six minutes, Bovino repeatedly insisted that the shooting victim, identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement” without evidence. He said Pretti had “approached US Border Patrol agents with a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun,” but did not say when agents discovered the firearm or if it was pulled out.

“The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted,” Bovino said. “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, a border patrol agent fired defensive shots.”

Bovino also continually said that ICE has been “under constant attack” across the country. He ended his prepared remarks by highlighting the apparent experience of the ICE agent who shot Pretti, noting that the unidentified officer was an eight-year veteran of the agency with “extensive training as a range safety officer and less lethal officer.”

However, when faced with questions about the discovery of Pretti’s alleged gun and whether he had pulled it against the ICE agents, Bovino spoke with less certainty.

Despite implying multiple times that the victim seemed dangerous and willing to harm the officers, the commander said the situation was “evolving.” He quickly ended the press conference after receiving two questions about whether Pretti brandished the weapon at federal agents.

“This is under investigation,” Bovino said. “Those facts will come to light, but let’s take a look at the gun. You can see the gun here on the screen there, that individual possessed. It appears to be a semi-automatic high capacity type, possibly a SIG Sauer or 9 millimeter.”

The Daily Beast reached out to ICE for clarification on the gun and when officers discovered it on Pretti. The Department of Homeland Security previously shared a photo of the alleged gun to The Daily Beast, similarly claiming that the “individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Pretti, a registered nurse, was identified as the shooting victim on Saturday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news conference that the man who was shot was a “lawful gun owner” with no serious criminal history, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

DHS and the Minneapolis Police Department have been at odds over the shooting, as the federal agency apparently attempted to block MPD from securing the scene. Local and state officials called on the federal government to allow them to carry out their investigation without interference.