Federal Agents Try to Stop Local Cops Probing Minneapolis Killing

ICE tried to block the Minneapolis Police Department from securing the scene after at least one federal law enforcement agent shot and killed a man on Saturday.

Sources told the Minnesota Star Tribune that ICE agents attempted to order local police away from the area. Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara refused, and the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension came in to process the scene.

Witnesses to the shooting were reportedly taken to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which has served as home base for ICE agents in Minneapolis. The Daily Beast reached out to ICE and the MPD for comment.

Image of shooting victim in Ice shooting in Minneapolis MN on January 24, 2-26 X

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, whose office covers Minneapolis, shared in an X post that local officials expect ICE to cooperate with its investigation into the incident. She also asked witnesses to share their video evidence.

“The scene must be secured by local law enforcement for preservation of evidence,” Moriarty said. “We expect the federal government to allow the BCA to process the scene.”

A screenshot of an X post by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty regarding the Jan. 24 ICE shooting of a 37-year-old man. Screenshot/Mary Moriarty/X

Social media videos showed the 37-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by name, struggling while being held down by ICE agents. In a press briefing on Saturday, O’Hara said the man killed by ICE agents was a “37-year-old white male who is a Minneapolis resident, and we believe he is an American citizen.”

The videos show that multiple gunshots are fired, and some agents begin to leave the scene. Witnesses told the Star Tribune that the victim was shot in the chest and given CPR, but he ultimately died after being taken to the hospital.

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 23: Community members are confronted by armed federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations in a neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Beast that the man “had a firearm with 2 magazines” and shared a photo of the gun they claimed belonged to the victim. DHS noted that the situation was “evolving.”

This is the third ICE shooting in Minneapolis in less than three weeks. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot in the head and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, after she dropped her son off at school on Jan. 7. Agents shot another man, who they described as an “illegal alien from Venezuela,” in the leg a week later on Jan. 14.

A demonstrator holds a sign with a photo of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot by an ICE officer, as he takes part in the nationwide "Stop ICE Terror" rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 20, 2026 in protest against US President Donald Trump's policies. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he called the White House and asserted that the state would be investigating Saturday’s fatal shooting.