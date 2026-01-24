A federal law enforcement agent opened fire on a man in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The man was seen lying unconscious on the ground as responders carried out chest compressions, according to The Star-Tribune.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told the Star Tribune that the man has died, adding that he ordered the Minneapolis Police Department to preserve the scene. ICE agents attempted to order local police to leave the scene, but O’Hara refused.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but social media footage of the incident showed four federal agents wrestling with the man on the street. A gunshot is heard, and agents begin to leave the scene, when several more gunshots are heard.

The Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Beast that the man “had a firearm with 2 magazines” and noted that the situation was “evolving.” The department also offered a photo of the gun they claim the victim had.

DHS alleges that the man, a federal agent, shot and killed had a gun on him. DHS

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed shortly after the shooting that he had spoken with the Trump White House about the incident.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he posted on X. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said ICE needs to leave the state “NOW.”

“There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information. I will update as soon as possible. To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW,” Klobuchar posted.

The Minneapolis Police Department told The Daily Beast in a statement it was aware of the shooting and “working to confirm additional details.” Mayor Jacob Frey is holding a press conference later this afternoon.

The shooting comes as Minneapolis residents are already on edge following the killing of 37-year-old Minnesota mother Renee Nicole Good earlier this month at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

On Friday, thousands of protestors marched in Downtown Minneapolis, bracing the frigid weather to demand that ICE agents leave the city.

Demonstrators participate in a rally and march during an "ICE Out” day of protest in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images