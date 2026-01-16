Disturbing New Details Revealed in ICE Agent’s Killing of Mom

Minneapolis mom Renee Good was found with four gunshot wounds after an ICE agent shot her at point-blank range last week.

Paramedics found Good, 37, in her SUV with two gunshot wounds on her right chest, one on her left forearm, and one to the head, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Friday, citing a report from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

There was “protruding tissue on the left side of the patient’s head” and she had blood gushing from her left ear, according to the report.

Flowers and candles are seen at a vigil for Renee Nicole Good in front of the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Good was removed from her vehicle and onto a snowbank, and then the sidewalk, where lifesaving efforts were carried out. She was “still not breathing and pulseless,” the report said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment.

The agency has argued that the fatal shooting was an act of “self-defense” and almost immediately labeled Good a “domestic terrorist,” claiming she had “weaponized” her vehicle against ICE agents. Multiple videos of the incident have cast doubt on those claims, including footage shared by the White House that captured an ICE agent calling Good a “f---ing b---h” just after she’d been shot dead.

According to a transcript of a 911 call obtained by the Tribune, an unidentified caller requesting an ambulance said ICE agent Jonathan Ross had opened fire on Good because “she wouldn’t open her car door.”

“Send an ambulance please, ambulance please,” the caller told dispatchers.

White House officials, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have defended Ross in the wake of the killing, saying he was engaging in “federal law enforcement action” at the time and is therefore shielded from any legal blowback.

Vance claimed that Ross has “absolute immunity,” an assertion that was met with a torrent of skepticism from experts. While the Trump administration has insisted Good was intent on running ICE agents over, footage from the scene shows her appear to steer the vehicle away from the ICE agent as he opens fire.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

DHS said Ross was injured in the incident. Two U.S. officials briefed on his condition told CBS News he suffered internal bleeding to the torso, a broad term that can be used to describe bruising.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the actions of ICE agents, saying, “This administration will continue to stand wholeheartedly by the brave men and women of ICE, including that officer in Minneapolis who was absolutely justified in using self-defense against a lunatic who is part of a group, an organized group, to interject and to impede on law enforcement operations.”

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter was “not part of anything” that involved protesters challenging ICE agents.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” she said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”