Renee Nicole Good’s Family Slams False Rumors About Her

Renee Nicole Good’s family has slammed right-wing rumors that the mother of three shot dead by an ICE agent had a criminal past that included a child abuse arrest.

Good, 37, was never arrested and was not a “domestic terrorist,” as the Trump administration has described her as being, her family says.

“We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone’s posts and comments. Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee,” wrote Morgan Fletcher, her one-time sister-in-law. “And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one).”

A fake screenshot, complete with incorrectly listing Renee Nicole Good’s age as 40, went viral on social media. In reality, she had no criminal record. X

A fake screenshot claimed that Good was arrested for child abuse. It went viral on social media and was boosted by right-wing accounts, but records reviewed by the Daily Beast show that Good’s only prior run-in with the law was for failing to have her vehicle inspected.

There are several telltale signs that the viral screenshot is fake. It lists the 37-year-old Good’s age as 40, and claims she committed crimes in 2022. At that point, Good was married to Timmy Macklin Jr. and was known as Nicole Renee Macklin. She did not take on the “Good” surname until marrying Becca Good.

Fletcher shared photos of Good, her late brother, and their now-orphaned son. She pleaded with the public to remember that Good was a person with a family—not just a talking point.

“No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn’t deserve what happened, please remember she was a human being and she had loved ones, including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother, and her wife, whom she loved dearly,” Fletcher wrote on Facebook.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, had recently moved to Minneapolis, where she was shot dead by an ICE agent. Facebook

She added, “Please remember to BE KIND. And if you claim to be a Christian, especially, please check your heart, attitude, and response to the tragic death. For they will know you by your fruits.”

A GoFundMe set up for Good’s family, including her six-year-old son, has raised $1.5 million.

Federal investigators have said they are probing whether Good was affiliated with protester networks.

President Donald Trump has called her a “professional agitator,” but neither he nor Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has released proof that she was.

The FBI has iced out Minnesota investigators who attempted to probe the highly controversial shooting, claiming the state does not have jurisdiction over the matter. The agent involved, Jonathan Ross, 43, has not spoken since the incident, but his father has defended his actions, adding that he is a “committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband.