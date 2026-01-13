Killer ICE Agent Made Bonkers Lie to Neighbors About His Job

The ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good reportedly lied to his neighbors about what he does for work.

Jonathan Ross, 43, revealed at a 2020 neighborhood garage party during the Covid pandemic that he was a botanist, one of Ross’ neighbors told People.

“He said he worked with plants, as a botanist, so he lied about what he did,” the neighbor told the outlet. Ross has worked for ICE since 2015, when he joined the agency as a deportation officer.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

The widow and mom-of-one was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Facebook

On January 7, Ross, an Iraq war veteran, shot and killed the 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis. Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school when she encountered ICE agents, according to her ex-husband.

Good’s car was positioned in the middle of the street as she attempted to drive away from the agents when Ross shot into her car window three times. Videos captured by various bystanders show her car skidding on the snow and hitting parked vehicles further up the road.

Jonathan Ross, 43, reportedly told neighbors he "worked with plants." Facebook

According to the neighbor in Ross’ Minnesota exurb, those living around him didn’t know he was an ICE agent until he was identified as Good’s killer.

“[He said he] enjoyed border control... but loved plants,” the neighbor told People.

Ross, whose house displays a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flag in the yard in satellite images, apparently kept to himself in the neighborhood.

“It really creeps me out that those are my neighbors — that that’s the kind of people I live next to. It’s really upsetting," the neighbor told the outlet. “I just assumed all the ICE agents were like, from Texas and Arizona and Florida.”

The neighbor also claimed that she saw Ross’ belongings being removed from the house by agents the day after the shooting. She added that there has also been a patrol car at the address.

The Daily Beast has reached out to DHS for comment.

Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s goons have attempted to characterize Good as a “domestic terrorist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared in a press conference that the mother was trying to harm the federal officer with her vehicle.

Trump also backed up his immigration enforcer’s statements. He wrote on Truth Social hours after the shooting that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Videos captured from different angles by multiple bystanders contradict official statements by members of the Trump administration and the president himself.