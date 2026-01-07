Trump Issues Jaw-Dropping Insult to Woman Killed by ICE

President Donald Trump rushed to post on Truth Social defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement while attacking the U.S. citizen killed after an agent shot a woman.

Video from the scene in Minneapolis on Wednesday showed an agent yelling for the woman to get out of the “f**king car” as he approached a Honda SUV blocked on a residential street and attempted to yank the driver’s door open.

As the vehicle pulled away, another agent near the front of it fired three shots into it as he stepped out of the way. The vehicle then crashed into another parked car.

Local officials did not release the woman’s name but said she was a 37-year-old and confirmed she was a U.S. citizen.

The president shared a blurry video taken from further away of what took place along with his post Wednesday afternoon.

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote. “Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

He wrote “We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”

However, another video of the shooting. not shared by the president, shows the agent standing to the side for a few seconds as the vehicle crashed before slowly walking toward it.

The bystander shooting the video can be heard screaming in the background after the shots rang out.

An agent pulled on the SUV's door as another one can be seen with their gun drawn. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“Oh my f**king god. What the f**K! What the f**k! You just f**king - What the f**k did you do?” the person yells.

The bystander kept the video rolling while walking toward the crashed SUV as a masked agent walked slowly away from the vehicle and called out, “Hey, called 911.”

The bystander continued to approach the SUV with visible blood around it before agents coming up afterward yelled for onlookers to step back.

“You f**king shot someone in the f**king face,” the person shooting the video can be heard yelling as agents casually walked up.

The video of the incident kept going for four minutes, with multiple agents just standing around while others drove off.

Onlookers could be heard shouting that the agents were murderers.

A photo of the SUV showed a bullet hole on the far right side of the vehicle’s windshield.

The windshield of the SUV fired on by an ICE agent shows where a bullet hit. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security claimed the agent opened fire after “rioters” began blocking officers carrying out targeted operations. They claimed one of them “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted to run over officers.

Witnesses said the video from the scene does not back up the government’s account of what happened.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed ICE during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and demanded they “get the f**k out.”