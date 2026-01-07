Mayor Tells ICE ‘Get F**k Out’ After ICE Kills U.S. Citizen

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a sharp rebuke to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after one of their agents shot and killed a U.S. citizen at a protest against the agency.

At a press conference just moments after the fatal shooting, Frey offered one message to the federal agency: “Get the F**k out.”

“I do have a message for our community, our city, and I have a message for ice to ICE: get the f--k out of Minneapolis,” Frey said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged ICE to get out of the city after the fatal shooting. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite,” he continued. “People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead, that’s on you, and it’s also on you to leave.”

While the investigation is in its early stages, Frey said there are facts that are clear: “a 37-year-old woman is dead and that she was shot by ICE.”

The mayor added that the shooting was predictable given the violence that ICE often displays.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ice presence in Minneapolis. Not only is this a concern that we’ve had internally, we’ve been talking about, they are not here to cause safety in the city,” Frey said.

“What they are doing is not to provide safety in America– What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” he continued.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has maintained that the woman was trying to run agents over with her car. Eyewitnesses have said that what actually happened does not support the secretary’s claim.

The slain driver’s identity has not been released. But Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez told ABC News she was a U.S. citizen who “was an observer” and was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors.”