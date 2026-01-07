Mom, 37, Identified as ICE Shooting Victim

The victim of a fatal ICE shooting has been identified as a 37-year-old mother.

Renee Nicole Good was identified by her mother, Donna Ganger, in an interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“She was probably terrified,” Ganger told the outlet, before insisting her daughter is “not part of anything like that at all,” referring to protesters confronting ICE agents.

The chilling scene unfolded on a residential street on the south side of Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Good was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at age 36. Macklin Jr.’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told the outlet that the couple shared a six-year-old son.

“There’s nobody else in his life,” Macklin Sr. told the Star Tribune. “I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild.”

Officials have not identified the ICE agent who fired three shots into her vehicle, killing her. The Department of Homeland Security, as well as President Donald Trump, accused Good of trying to run over multiple ICE agents before she was gunned down—but video clearly disputes their account.

An eyewitness to the shooting, 39-year-old Emily Heller, told HuffPost that Good was “obviously scared” and was attempting to leave the scene.

“The ICE agents got out of their vehicles and were screaming at her to ‘move, move, move,’” Heller told the outlet. “She wasn’t moving at first, and then they came over to her side of the car and tried to open the door, I assume to drag her out.”

“She was obviously scared — she was going to leave,” Heller continued. “She reversed a little bit and then started to move forward. And as she was starting to move forward, one of the ICE agents stood in front of her car, leaned across her hood and then fired three or four shots right into, it seemed like, her face.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism” on Good’s part, deflecting criticism away from the ICE agent who shot and killed her.

“What happened was our ICE officers were out on an enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” Noem said, despite no videos of the shooting showing evidence that ICE agents were stuck in the snow.

President Donald Trump corroborated Noem’s irresponsible claims, saying Good was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.”

The president said the officer, who is shown in videos of the incident running after the car after shooting into it, was “now recovering in the hospital” and that it was “hard to believe he is alive.”