Mom Shot by ICE Was Headed Home From School Drop-Off: Ex-Husband

TRAGIC ENDING

Renee Nicole Good was on her way home when she encountered ICE agents on the streets of Minneapolis, her ex-husband said.

Renee Nicole Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school when she encountered ICE agents, one of whom later shot her point-blank in Minneapolis, according to her ex-husband.

Good’s former partner, who asked not to be named for the safety of their kids, told The Associated Press that the 37-year-old mother was on her way home from a school drop-off when she had a tragic encounter with immigration agents. She left behind three kids, a daughter and a son aged 15 and 12 from her first marriage, and a six-year-old son from her second marriage.

Good died on Wednesday after an ICE agent shot her three times. Trump administration officials swiftly sought to portray her as a domestic terrorist who was killed for trying to run over federal agents with her car, but her ex-husband knew a different side of the story.

The ex-husband said Good was not an activist, and he had no recollection of her ever joining a protest of any kind. He described her as a devoted Christian who took youth mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger. She also had a love for singing that she pursued in high school and college.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

