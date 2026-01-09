ICE Agent Who Killed U.S. Citizen Mom Named as Veteran, 43

The ICE agent who fired three shots into a vehicle in Minneapolis, killing a 37-year-old mother, has been identified.

Jonathan Ross, 43, was the agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, according to reports by multiple outlets. The killing left Good’s son by her late husband an orphan, led to immediate tensions in the city, and caused a political storm over ICE.

Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school when she encountered ICE agents, one of whom later shot her point-blank in Minneapolis, her ex-husband told the Associated Press. She left behind three kids, a daughter and a son aged 15 and 12 from her first marriage, and a six-year-old son from her second marriage, which had ended with her second husband’s death.

Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the agent, “fearing for his life” killed a woman during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Widow and mom-of-three Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

Ross was seen on video being dragged roughly 100 yards by a driver during an ICE operation in a Minneapolis suburb, in June of last year. Court documents show that the driver, a Guatemalan sex offender, was convicted of assault. The documents also named Ross and said that he had been hospitalized afterwards.

They showed that he had been dragged when the offender, Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, came to a halt at an impromptu traffic stop in Bloomington, Minnesota. Ross tried to open the car door, then used a device to smash open the window of the car. Munoz-Guatemala took off, dragging Ross for almost 100 yards.

Ross’ identity emerged because both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance disclosed that the agent who killed Good was involved in the previous incident.

Ross was seen on one of the videos captured by protesters after the shooting. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

At the White House on Thursday, Vance said of Ross, “that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg.” Munoz-Guatemala was never charged with attempted murder but with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon and resulting in bodily injury, Joseph Thomson, the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at the time.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross on a hospital bed displaying his arms, one covered in blood from deep gashes in US District Court for the District Court of Minnesota document on June 17, 2025. US District Court Document

ICE agent Jonathan Ross was hospitalized in June 2025 after he was dragged by a car during an immigration operation, a federal complaint says. Minnesota District Court

The first outlet to name the agent as Good’s killer was the Minnesota Star-Tribune. When they did, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin declined to confirm Ross’s identity, and demanded the Star Tribune retract its story.

“This officer is a longtime ICE officer who has been serving his country his entire life,” she wrote, adding that Ross had over a decade of experience as an ICE agent.

Jonathan Ross, 43, was named as the killer. He is a 10-year veteran of ICE who served in the military. Facebook

Ross's family member posted a photo on Facebook of what appears to be him holding an M249 SAW machine gun and standing in front of a HUMVEE. Facebook

“Publicizing [ICE agents] identities puts their lives and the lives of their families at serious risk. The Star Tribune should be absolutely ashamed of itself for its reckless behavior, and they should delete their story immediately.”

The Star-Tribune did not do so, and among those who named Ross were CBS News, during its Evening News, which is anchored by MAGA-coded Tony Dokoupil. CBS News reported that he was part of a specially trained ICE tactical unit.

Public records show that Ross served in the military, financing his home through a Department of Veterans Affairs mortgage, while social media photos show him handling an M249 SAW machine gun while in the uniform worn in the early years of the Iraq war, standing in front of a green-painted Humvee in an area surrounded by palm trees.

Satellite images show Ross’s house displaying a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flag in the yard.

Footage taken by bystanders showed Good beginning to drive away from the chaotic scene on a snowy Minneapolis street when an agent—Ross—opened fire at her, shooting once through the windshield and twice through the open driver’s window. Her vehicle slammed to a halt shortly after as witnesses erupted in outrage.

Trump administration officials swiftly sought to portray her as a domestic terrorist who was killed for trying to run over federal agents with her car, sparking protests in the state and outrage across the country.

“This was an attack on law and order. This was an attack on the American people. The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace,” Vance said Thursday in an angry rant against coverage of the killing.

​​Vance accused the news media of “lying about the attack,” despite the incident being captured on camera from multiple angles. That footage disputes much of what Noem claimed occurred, notably that multiple agents were at risk of being run over by Good and that the agent named as Ross was at risk of being killed.