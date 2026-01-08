Vance Goes on Bonkers Rant Against CNN Over ICE Shooting

Vice President JD Vance unleashed an unhinged rant against CNN over its coverage of an ICE agent fatally shooting an American woman in Minnesota.

Vance complained in part that the network—and others in the “corporate media”—had omitted that the agent who opened fire was hospitalized after being dragged by a car in an incident last year, despite that detail not being made public until late Wednesday.

The VP specifically took issue with a CNN headline he read aloud as being, “Outrage After ICE Officer Kills U.S. Citizen in Minneapolis.”

Vice President JD Vance told the White House press corps Thursday that “many people in this room have been lying about this attack.” MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Well, that’s one way to put it, and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours,” Vance told the White House press corps. “And I say attack very, very intentionally, because this was an attack on federal law enforcement. This was an attack on law and order. This was an attack on the American people. The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace.”

CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, defended her network’s headline.

“Vance is attacking CNN for an accurate and straightforward headline about what’s happening in Minneapolis,” she posted to X.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was the woman killed. Videos from the scene showed an ICE agent open fire through her front windshield and side window as she rolled forward. Like Vance, 41, she has three children.

Good’s ex-husband said that she had just dropped off her youngest child at school before her confrontation with ICE agents that ended with her being fatally shot in the head. Still, Vance claimed she was actually “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for ICE officers to do their job.”

Renee Nicole Good, 37, had recently moved to Minneapolis before she was shot dead by an ICE agent. Facebook

Vance cried that the media was “lying about the attack,” despite the incident being captured on camera from multiple angles. That footage disputes much of what Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims occurred, notably that multiple agents were at risk of being run over by Good.

President Donald Trump went as far as claiming that the ICE agent who opened fire was run over, hospitalized, and that it was “hard to believe he is alive”—despite footage showing the officer move out of the vehicle’s way and pace around the scene, clearly uninjured.

None of that matters to Vance, apparently.

Three shots were fired at Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday—one bullet entered through the far left of her windshield, and the other two went through her side window after the agent was at the car’s side. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques to try to make it impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws,” Vance said.

He continued, “The president stands with ICE. I stand with ICE. We stand with all of our law enforcement officers. And part of that is recognizing that you people in the media, not everybody in this room, but many people in this room, have been lying about this attack. She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself.”

Vance said those who report otherwise “should be ashamed of yourselves.”

“Every single one of you,” he told the room of reporters.