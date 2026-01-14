ICE Shooter Thanks MAGA Fans for Donating $250K for ‘His Safety’

The ICE agent who filmed himself shooting a Minneapolis mother dead is thanking his supporters for throwing money at him to ensure his “safety.”

Jonathan Ross, 43, is believed to be staying in government accommodation after he was identified as the federal agent who killed Renee Nicole Good as she attempted to drive away from an immigration protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a crowdfund campaign was set up for Ross on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo. A man named Tom Hennessy, who describes himself as a “White Independent Journalist,” started the fundraiser, titled “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero.”

Pledging it would pay for Ross’ “personal costs, family protection, and anything else related to this righteous act of duty,” the appeal had raised a little more than $261,000 of its $300,000 target at the time of publication.

GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells revealed on X Monday that he had “just got off the phone with the ICE agent involved in this horrible situation,” adding: “He is extremely appreciative of the support from all of you. We will be releasing funds soon to him so he doesn’t have to worry about his family’s or his safety.”

There’s been no indication of any threats to Ross’ safety, and his whereabouts are unknown as he is reportedly in hiding with support from the federal government.

Wells confirmed that “initial funds” had already been released to Ross, an apparent MAGA supporter whose Minneapolis home was swarmed by colleagues who came to cart off his belongings in the wake of the Jan. 7 shooting. A separate fundraiser for Ross on GoFundMe had also racked up more than $700,000 as of Wednesday.

When a commenter replied to Wells’ announcement with an offer of a safe house for Ross, Wells said: “Serious? Might be necessary.” He told another supporter who was offering Ross a place to stay in Texas that the ICE agent was “floored” by the generosity.

Wells also said GiveSendGo had been in touch with ICE, which he claimed would be promoting the fundraiser on its social media channels. At the time of publication, the agency did not appear to have done so.

Aimed at “America First patriots,” and praising the “fearless ICE agents...protecting our borders from the endless invasion,” the crowdfund parroted the Trump administration’s line that Good was a “domestic terrorist,” and that Ross had acted in “self-defense.” It said Ross had been on his way to “purge these lawbreaking parasites from our soil” at the time of the shooting, encouraging donations with the message: “No apologies, no retreat—Mass Deportations Now!"

Despite raising more than a quarter of a million dollars, the crowdfunder has drawn criticism.

One X user asked, “What about that lady’s children, that now have no parent? What do they get? Or does your Christianity only allow you to have sympathy to the murderer?”

Wells replied, “Christian offers grace and mercy for everyone,” but added, “Also Im pretty sure there is a gofundme that raise 1.5m for her family.”

Good’s shooting came during Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration’s early-December escalation of immigration enforcement in Minneapolis that has drawn backlash over street-level tactics and a surge in 911 calls tied to federal activity.

Thousands of people participated in a 'No Wars, No Kings, No ICE' protest against the policies of the Trump administration in Manhattan after gathering in Grand Army Plaza in New York City, New York, United States on Jan. 11, 2026. JASON ALPERT-WISNIA/Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Amid a political firestorm over the Trump administration’s self-defense claim, “ICE Out For Good” protests have spread beyond Minneapolis to cities including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Washington, D.C., with solidarity vigils also held overseas.