Trump Gives Jaw-Dropping Answer on Deadly Force After Mom Shot by ICE

President Donald Trump used his time with reporters aboard Air Force One to take another swipe at slain mom Renee Nicole Good.

Asked by a reporter Sunday whether “deadly force” was necessary after multiple videos of the shooting contradicted the Trump administration’s version of events, Trump doubled down by complaining that the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was “disrespectful” towards an ICE agent before he shot her three times in the head.

“It was highly disrespectful of law enforcement. The woman and her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement. You saw that they were harassing. They were following for days and for hours,” Trump said. “And I think, frankly, they’re professional agitators.

“And I’d like to find out, and we are going to find out who’s paying for it with their brand new signs and all the different things. But these are professional agitators, and law enforcement should not be in a position where they have to put up with this stuff. What that woman and what her friend and what their other friends were doing to law enforcement—not just ICE, law enforcement—is outrageous,” he said.

Footage of Renee Nicole Good shows she was calmly interacting with the ICE agent before she was shot and killed. Screenshot/Alpha News/X

There is no evidence that Good was a “professional agitator” or that she had been following ICE “for hours” before she was killed, as the president claimed. Her family has said she dropped her child off at elementary school shortly before her killing.

Initial video of the shooting—which has sparked anti-ICE protests across the country—appears to show Good attempting to drive away from agents who had surrounded her car when an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross fired three times at point-blank range.

Cellphone footage from Ross’ perspective, shared by the White House, shows Good calmly telling the ICE agent, “I’m not mad at you,” when he approached her driver’s-side window.

Good’s wife, who was outside the vehicle, is then seen filming Ross herself, telling him they are U.S. citizens and asking, “You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

She tries to get back into the car and tells Good, “Drive baby, drive.” Good is then filmed reversing and turning the steering wheel to the right, apparently attempting to pull away.

But as the vehicle begins to move forward, the ICE agent fired three times, killing Good. A man’s voice can then be heard off-camera saying “f--king b---h” immediately after the shooting.

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem have been accused of pushing "propaganda" in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Multiple Trump administration officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem, were quick to label Good a “domestic terrorist” before any investigation had established the facts.

Trump also bizarrely claimed on Truth Social that Good was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” Video evidence showed Ross was neither harmed nor run over during the incident.