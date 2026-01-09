ICE Agent Shouted Vile Slur at Renee Good After Shooting, Video Shows

An ICE agent said “f--king b---h” in the moments after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in the head in Minneapolis, a new video shows.

It is unclear who uttered the vile slur but the new clip, obtained by the local outlet Alpha News, is recorded from the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fired three shots through the windshield and side window of Good’s SUV.

The chilling footage reveals that a dog was in the backseat of Good’s car at the time of the shooting. She is approached by what appears to be an ICE officer, who circles her vehicle and records her license plate.

Renne Nicole Good in the moments before she was fatally shot in the head by an ICE agent. Screenshot/Alpha News/X

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, does not appear flustered in the clip. The last words she can be heard saying before being shot were, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.”

Moments later, as a woman believed to be Good’s wife, Rebecca, confronts the recording officer, a pickup truck arrives at the scene. ICE agents are seen quickly walking toward Good’s vehicle and ordering her to step outside of it.

“Get out of the f--king car,” an agent says.

Rebecca, after failing to get in the passenger door, then yells, “drive baby, drive.”

An unidentified woman, believed to be Renee Nicole Good’s wife, records an ICE agent as two other officers arrive at the scene in the background and order Good out of her vehicle. Screenshot/Alpha News/X

Good’s door is locked when the agent tries to open it. She attempts to leave the area—first briefly reversing, then turning and accelerating to leave the scene. It was when she began pulling forward that three shots rang out, and her car crashed into another one parked on the residential street.

Just after her car crashes, while Good is dying from a gunshot wound to the head, an ICE agent is heard mumbling, “f--king b---h.” The video obtained by Alpha News cuts off there.

In a separate video posted from the scene, a bloodied Rebecca is seen sobbing minutes after Good was shot.

The chilling scene unfolded on a residential street on the south side of Minneapolis. One bullet went through the front windshield of Good’s car. The other two are believed to have gone through her side window. Star Tribune via Getty Images

“I made her come down here; it’s my fault,” she said. “They just shot my wife.”

The White House, which maintains that Good was attempting to ram Ross, reshared the video on its “Rapid Response” account on X. Critics say the footage is even more damning for the administration—especially since it confirms that an agent’s immediate reaction was not to pain from an injury that supposedly hospitalized him, but instead to say a slur.

Vice President JD Vance claimed that the latest video backed up the administration’s stance that Good was rightfully shot dead because an ICE agent had reason to fear for his life.

“Watch this, as hard as it is,” he posted to X. “Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense.”