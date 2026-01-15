Federal Agent Shoots Immigrant During ICE Traffic Stop

A federal law enforcement officer has opened fire on an “illegal alien” from Venezuela during a Minneapolis ICE traffic shop just days–and only miles away from–the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the incident happened when their officers were conducting a “targeted traffic stop” in Minneapolis and that the agents were left “fearing for their life.” The incident happened at 6:50 p.m Wednesday.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, McLaughlin alleged that the subject was attempting to evade arrest, fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car before fleeing on foot.

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer,” McLaughlin said.

Law enforcement at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. John Locher/AP

“While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

McLaughlin said the officer “was being ambushed and attacked” by the two individuals before the original subject “got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.”

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” the statement said.

The original subject was hit in the leg and is now in hospital as well as the “attacked officer.”

Law enforcement officers at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. Adam Gray/Adam Gray/AP

The Daily Beast has contacted DHS to confirm ICE’s involvement. A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis confirmed the incident and called out the presence of immigration officers.

“This evening, an adult male was shot by federal immigration enforcement agents in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North,” they said in a statement to the Daily Beast, noting he was transferred to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm. The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support.”

A KARE 11 photographer on site said the situation is tense, with a crowd of protestors using horns and whistles. There is a large presence of both federal agents and local police. The block is currently closed off, with at least one ambulance witnessed leaving the area.

FOX 9 reports that tear gas and flash bangs are being used on protestors at the scene.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Minneapolis police for comment.

Protesters confront law enforcement at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr/Abbie Parr/AP

The latest incident follows the death of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE officer earlier this month.

Good, 37, was fatally shot in the head by an ICE officer on Jan. 7 while driving in Minneapolis with her wife Becca. The officer, Jonathan Ross, called Good a “f--king b---h” while she was labelled a “domestic terrorist”by the Trump administration.

Attorney General Todd Blanche replied to a preliminary report on the latest incident.

Blanche said ICE were “protecting us from criminal aliens.”

“Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement,” he wrote. “It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey - I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens.



Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting.



Walz… https://t.co/govuUtcDVN — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) January 15, 2026

The shooting followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz who made a six-minute address to Minnesotans Wednesday night, urging President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “end this occupation.”

Operation Metro Surge has made over 2,500 arrests since it was launched in Minnesota last month, with an increased presence of armed law officials in the streets.

Over 2000 ICE agents and federal agents were assigned to the city.

“What’s happening in Minnesota right now defies belief,” Walz said. “News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities.”

“Let’s be very, very clear: this long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government,” he said.

Tim Walz. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McLaughlin’s statement accused Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey of “actively encouraging an organized resistance” to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end.”

Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller appeared on The Will Cain Show on Fox News on Wednesday and told all ICE officers they have “federal immunity” to conduct their duties.

“Anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you, or tries to obstruct you, is committing a felony,” Miller said. “No one, no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties.”