President Donald Trump met with Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her top aide Corey Lewandowski in the Oval Office for nearly two hours on Monday evening.

The lengthy meeting comes as the Trump administration scrambles to contain the fallout from its disastrous immigration crackdown that has resulted in the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, and the growing backlash against the Trump officials seen as responsible for the chaos: Noem, Lewandowski, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The meeting was arranged at Noem’s request, the New York Times reports.

Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino’s demotion earlier in the day, which saw him replaced by Trump’s own border czar Tom Homan on the ground in Minnesota, fueled speculation that Noem and Lewandowski could be next on the chopping block.

The president did not suggest that this was the case during the meeting, the Times notes, citing two people briefed on the meeting. Also present were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Communications Director Steven Cheung.

