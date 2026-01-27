Trump Takes Personal Revenge on ICE Goon for Minneapolis Disaster

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino will be leaving Minneapolis and the Department of Homeland Security has even suspended his access to his official social media accounts, according to reports.

Bovino and some of his agents, CNN reported on Monday, will return to their sectors a few days after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.

The “commander at large” was removed from that role to return to the border patrol sector in El Centro, California, and is expected to soon retire, a DHS official and two people familiar with his moves told The Atlantic.

Bovino appeared with his security team while a group of citizens opposed to the country's immigration policies protested him in Minnesota on January 21. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Bovino’s exit from the city, where immigration enforcement activities have resulted thus far in two deaths and widespread protests, was a “mutual decision,” one official told CNN.

The DHS has also blocked Bovino from his social media accounts, effective immediately, according to the outlet.

Bovino had claimed that 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was planning to “massacre” law enforcement before he was killed on Saturday. This has not been substantiated by any available evidence. He also referred to the Customs and Border Protection agents as “the victims,” even though Pretti—who did not brandish his gun—was shot multiple times in the back.

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino watches as agents take people into custody at a gas station on January 11, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When reached for comment, DHS directed the Daily Beast to an X post by Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin: “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump announced White House border czar Tom Homan would lead ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her adviser, Corey Lewandowski, could soon be shown the door, the outlet reported. Both were in Bovino’s corner.

Noem had instructed Bovino to report directly to her, rather than follow the chain of command at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol, according to The Washington Examiner.

The news of Bovino’s exit was welcomed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who acknowledged that he still has “zero trust” in the Department of Homeland Security to “do the right thing” when it comes to investigating Pretti’s death.

“There’s no way I can trust anything that they say or do, including preserve evidence,” Ellison told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “Why would they preserve evidence of a crime… in a case where they’re denying that there was any crime committed by these officers at all? I just don’t believe it.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to be next out the door. And as for Bovino’s loss of social media accounts, Newsom mocked him on his way out as a crying child eager to post.