ICE Barbie and Alleged Lover Face Ax as Trump Purges Goons

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close confidante are said to be on the outs as another top Trump official was dethroned on Monday.

Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino was reportedly removed from his role in an extraordinary development, according to a new report from The Atlantic.

A Department of Homeland Security official and two others with knowledge of the demotion who spoke to the magazine said that Bovino is set to return to his former role as Border Patrol sector chief in El Centro, California. Sources also told the Atlantic that he is expected to retire soon.

Kristi Noem, Corey lewandowski, and Greg Bovino. The Daily Beast/Getty

DHS denied the reports, directing the Daily Beast to an X post by Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin when asked for comment.

“Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President’s team and a great American,” McLaughlin wrote.

The Atlantic’s reporting does not claim that Bovino has been relieved of his duties. Instead, it claims that with border czar Tom Homan moving into Minneapolis—as confirmed by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier Monday—Bovino will be resuming his prior role.

The New York Times and CNN have also reported that Bovino will be leaving Minneapolis, and will be joined by some of his agents. The conservative Washington Examiner cites six federal sources who confirm the Atlantic’s reporting, noting that Bovino will be resuming his prior role effective Tuesday. Bovino has also lost access to his social media accounts, a source told CNN.

Bovino’s demotion comes in the face of increasing anti-ICE sentiment and protests in the state following the killings of two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, at the hands of ICE officers in Minneapolis this month.

Gregory Bovino said that Alex Pretti had "put himself in that situation" to be shot and killed by federal agents. Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images

In addition to Bovino’s demotion, the Atlantic spoke to people with knowledge of the change who have said that Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski are also at risk of being ousted.

Lewandowski, who sources say was responsible for the decision to increase the role of Bovino and Border Patrol on the ground, has become one of the most influential figures within the department, quickly emerging as Noem’s second-in-command despite technically being classified as an unpaid special government employee who can only work 130 days in a calendar year.

Insiders, including one administration official, have described the extramarital relationship between Noem and Lewandowski as the “worst-kept secret” in D.C. Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied the rumors.

Democrats responded to news of Bovino's demotion by arguing that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should be next on the chopping block. Al Drago/Getty Images

Sources who spoke to the Daily Beast on Monday said that both Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles and his immigration policy lead Stephen Miller have both turned against Noem, with Miller reportedly furious that Noem’s “turn and burn” tactics have become the focal point of the administration’s immigration crackdown.

DHS did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Noem and Lewandowski’s future with the department.

Sources told the Atlantic that Noem and Lewandowski were also at risk of losing their jobs. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, facing a potential government shutdown over the issue of ICE funding, has sought to distance himself from some of the most incendiary rhetoric, with Leavitt declining to agree with Stephen Miller’s characterization of Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” during a Monday press briefing.

“I have not heard the president characterize Mr Pretti in that way,” Leavitt said. “However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”

The president also backed down from his ongoing public confrontation with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, announcing on Monday that the pair had a “very good” phone call and are “on the same wavelength.”

President Donald Trump, pictured Jan. 22, could face another government shutdown at the end of the week amid fallout over the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Subsequent calls for Noem’s demotion soon spread. Democrats were quick to welcome news of Bovino’s demotion and use it to argue for further firings, with DNC Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin releasing a statement that read, “Greg Bovino’s firing should be the first, not the last. An American citizen was murdered this weekend at the hands of federal agents. Donald Trump can hide away at movie screenings of ‘Melania,’ but the American people know he’s behind this campaign of terror and violence.”

“And they won’t forget that in the immediate wake of a tragic murder, Trump, JD Vance and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem took to the airwaves to slander the victim and spread lies. Trump and Vance should immediately fire Noem, Stephen Miller, and Corey Lewandowski — or else they are sending a clear message to voters that getting murdered for exercising your constitutional rights is acceptable in Trump’s America.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed a similar sentiment in a Monday night X post, writing, “Long past time. Everyone involved with this reign of terror — including Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller — needs to be fired immediately.”