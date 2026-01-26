Top Trump Stooge Humiliates Himself With Brutal Self-Own

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino got caught in his own lie during a social media tussle with CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday morning amid a frantic posting spree.

The Trump goon has been all over X in attempts to defend the killing of Alex Pretti, repeating unfounded claims that the VA nurse was planning to massacre ICE agents.

Bovino said that the ICE agents were the “victims” of the incident that led to the killing of Alex Pretti. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Senior political reporter at CNN, Aaron Blake, set off the mid-morning clash by first posting on X on Sunday, calling out Bovino’s tendency to lie to judges when confronted about both his and his agents’ use of excessive force against protestors.

In re: DHS's credibility in situations like this, I often think back to this paragraph on Bovino.



It's from a judge's ruling in November. pic.twitter.com/TxDN8Zjp6y — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 25, 2026

He attached screenshots of a judge’s ruling regarding a brutal encounter in Chicago, one of the early victims of Trump’s violent revival in immigration enforcement.

Bovino said that he had tear-gassed the peaceful protestors in response to a rock being thrown at his head. According to video evidence examined by the judge, the Trump goon’s claim was fabricated.

Protestors in Chicago denounced the numerous times Bovino deployed tear gas on protestors. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Jake Tapper then amplified the initial post by Blake with a quote from the ruling, “‘Bovino admitted in his deposition that he lied multiple times,’ wrote the judge.”

Bovino hastily replied to Jake Tapper, “Then identify the lie, Jake. No one can seem to find this mysterious ‘lie’.”

Then identify the lie, Jake. No one can seem to find this mysterious " lie". — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

In fact, through three days of testimony and after several embarrassing stumbles, Bovino admitted that he deployed the tear gas on a whim. No rocks were thrown at his head before the unnecessary reaction to the peaceful crowd of protestors.

It seems that Bovino did not take the time to read the original thread before responding recklessly to Tapper.

CNN's Jake Tapper helped out the Trump goon by laying out the text of the judgement in a series of posts. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Happy to help, sir,” Tapper responded cheekily this morning.

He then took time to spell it out for Bovino, post by post, reiterating the judge’s ruling, noting each time Bovino lied in his deposition. ​

He added the original 233-page judges’ ruling to round out his 12-post own of Bovino. “Let me know if I can help with anything else,” he remarked at last.

Happy to help, sir.



From Judge Ellis:



"Bovino admitted in his deposition that he lied multiple times about the events that occurred in Little Village that prompted him to throw tear gas at protesters."



"Bovino and DHS have represented that a rock hit Bovino in the helmet… https://t.co/xaaIUXwhq1 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) January 26, 2026

This isn’t the first time in the past 24 hours that the goon, whose outfits are often compared to those of Nazis by his critics, has blundered in his rush to defend the 37-year-old nurse’s killing.

He responded to a former DHS official who was criticizing the “lawlessness, fascism, and cruelty” the federal officials were now exhibiting, prompting Bovino to falsely question his service at the agency. ​

Bovino also responded to a fabricated post from a QAnon-supporting X account claiming that singer Ted Nugent donated $100,000 to ICE, thanking him for the supposed contribution.

The black and white photo of Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino in a long SS-style trenchcoat sparked 'Nazi' memes. X

He’s just one of the administration’s goons bungling the response to Pretti’s killing. Senior federal immigration officials have referred to DHS’s messaging as “a case study on how not to do crisis PR.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is getting slammed by Republicans and Democrats alike for her inflammatory statements on the killing of Alex Pretti. Star Tribune via Getty Images

​White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has gone further in his rhetoric, calling Pretti an “assassin” and a “domestic terrorist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also called the VA nurse a domestic terrorist and said that he had brought his gun to “inflict maximum damage” on the ICE officers.