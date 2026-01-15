CNN Data Guru Has Dire Warning for Trump After ICE Killing

CNN’s resident numbers wizard has some bad news for the MAGA PR machine following the brutal slaying of a widowed Minneapolis mom-of-three by an ICE agent last week.

“Americans, at this point, do not like ICE,” data guru Harry Enten told the network. “The bottom line is this: ICE and Trump are losing the argument when it comes to the American people. They don’t like this immigration enforcement, and it is costing Trump political points at this time.”

The nation continues to mourn the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last Wednesday. Trump and his allies have consistently pushed narratives of the killing wildly at odds with available video evidence, seeking to portray Good as a “violent rioter” and Ross’s actions as “self-defense.”

Renee Nicole Good's slaying by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week has triggered protests across the nation. JASON ALPERT-WISNIA/Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Enten’s segment follows after a separate poll found earlier this week that amid the Trump administration’s ongoing nationwide deportation drive, 46 percent of Americans now support abolishing ICE altogether.

Those numbers would appear reflected in the chief data analyst’s own findings. “Just take a look here,” he said Wednesday. “Look at where we are today, we’re talking about a negative 17-point approval rating. That is a 17-point drop from where we were during Trump’s first term.”

Trump has defended Good's killer Jonathan Ross by pushing false accounts of the events leading up to her death. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The network’s research further found that 51 percent of respondents believe ICE enforcement is making cities less safe, and that 52 percent believe the White House has “gone too far in deporting undocumented migrants.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Even prominent members of the MAGA movement have voiced concern over the methods used by ICE agents in carrying out the administration’s ongoing raids.

Right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, earlier this week compared tactics used by immigration enforcement officials to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.

“[Americans] don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people—many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,” Rogan said on his show Tuesday. “Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers’, is that what we’ve come to?”