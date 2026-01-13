Joe Rogan Calls ‘Gestapo’ ICE Killing ‘Horrific’

Podcaster Joe Rogan compared ICE’s aggressive tactics to those of Adolf Hitler’s secret police in Nazi Germany.

The controversial host, speaking with Republican Senator Rand Paul during Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, initially took a both-sides approach to the topic of Wednesday’s fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Rogan said he “sees both perspectives” when it comes to ICE as a law enforcement agency, understanding why ICE raids could be effective to “take away some of the damage” of illegal immigration.

However, he said that he also can empathize with the anti-ICE protesters who “don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people—many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them.”

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest against ICE after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

“Are we really gonna be the Gestapo?” Rogan said. “‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” he added.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old mother of three Renee Nicole Good was killed after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fired three shots into her vehicle on a residential Minneapolis street, striking her in the head.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem jumped to Ross’s defense within hours of the shooting, deeming Good a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” in order to intentionally harm the ICE officers around her.

Eyewitness video of the incident, however, appears to suggest Good was attempting to drive away from the scene.

A video taken by Ross in the moments before and after the shooting shows Good appearing calm and unagitated, with her last audible words before her death being, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.”

In the seconds after Ross fired three shots into her vehicle, an ICE agent—believed to be Ross—can be heard saying “F---ing b---h.”

The shooting sparked a media firestorm and a wave of anti-ICE protesters across the nation, as Democratic leaders and government officials in Minnesota have demanded justice for the killing.

Rogan said the shooting “looked horrific to me.”

“It’s very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face,” he added. “When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away.”

The Trump administration has leapt to condemn Good as a “very violent... very radical person,” as the president told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, has appeared to lose faith in the president. He criticized Trump’s insensitive response to the death of legendary director Rob Reiner, and said that the 79-year-old president is “losing it.”