Shocking Poll Shows Americans Have Completely Flipped on ICE

A stunning new poll has revealed that the majority of Americans want to abolish ICE after one of its agents fatally shot a mom of three in Minneapolis.

The Economist-YouGov poll published Tuesday found that 46 percent of Americans support abolishing the agency in the wake of ICE agent Jonathan Ross shooting and killing Renee Good.

Another 43 percent of respondents said they oppose getting rid of the agency, while another 12 percent said they were “not sure.”

After the killing of Renee Good, a plurality of Americans believe ICE should be abolished, per an Economist-YouGov poll. Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The flip is a remarkable turnaround from September 2024, when only 19 percent of Americans supported abolishing ICE, according to Civiqs. Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, that number skyrocketed, but had not overtaken the number of Americans opposed to ICE’s abolition until Good’s killing.

Good, 37, was shot in her Honda Pilot Wedneday by Ross as she attempted to turn away from him and another ICE agent wrestling at her driver’s side door. Ross, who was by Good’s front left tire, fired once through Good’s windshield and twice through her door window.

In the aftermath of the killing, Trump and other administration officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have attempted to smear Good as a “domestic terrorist” who was trying to run Ross over with her car.

The FBI has frozen out local law enforcement from the investigation into the shooting. Vice President JD Vance said Ross would have “absolute immunity” from any criminal consequences.

Vance said Jonathan Ross had absolute immunity for killing Good. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Economist-YouGov poll, which surveyed 1,602 Americans between Friday and Monday, reflects widespread outrage over Good’s killing and the government’s subsequent handling of the tragedy.

Half of Americans said Good’s killing was “not justified,” compared to 30 percent who said it was.

Meanwhile, 71 percent said local law enforcement should be involved in investigating the incident.

The poll found 47 percent believe ICE was making America “less safe,” while only 34 percent said “more safe,” and another 49 percent said they had “very little” confidence in ICE.

While progressive Democrats in Congress have publicly called for abolishing ICE, party leadership has stopped short of calling for the agency’s outright disbandment.

In the wake of Good’s killing, Senate Democrats are pushing to slash ICE’s funding.

Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin told The Independent they would make funding for ICE a point in budget discussions as the government heads towards a Jan. 30 deadline to approve government funding packages.

Democratic congressional leaders Schumer and Jeffries have refused to say whether they support abolishing ICE. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“I’m just not interested in funding an agency that is operating outside of the law and is making our communities less safe,” said Murphy.