Disturbing Truth About Trump’s Sleepless Posting Exposed

Donald Trump’s late-night and early-morning posting habit is now so prolific there were only five days in April when he could have had a full night’s sleep.

An analysis by the Daily Beast has found that the 79-year-old president’s use of Truth Social must raise questions over at least his physical health, and possibly his mental health, too.

The breathtaking scale of Trump’s use of his Truth Social platform has exploded in comparison to his use of Twitter at comparable times in his first term.

At this point in his first term, the president had posted 250 times in April 2018. This April, he made 565 posts on Truth Social—an average of about 18 a day.

Scroll down for an interactive version of this graphic which shows exactly how many times he posted each night. Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

It is not just the number of Trump’s posts that the Daily Beast analyzed, but also their timing and nature: A third of his social media output now comes during the night.

Trump’s nocturnal social media rampages in April have ranged from petty and embarrassing to blasphemous and apocalyptic. And they have at times been so baffling that even his former staffers and allies have voiced concerns that he’s “clearly not well.”

They included, most notoriously, a bizarre post depicting himself as Jesus Christ, which was sent a little before 3 a.m. That image set off a firestorm, with Trump eventually deleting it, then protesting that he thought he was being portrayed as “a doctor healing people—because that’s what I do."

The president’s post that depicted him as Jesus was posted at 2:49 a.m. on April 13. Trump claimed that he thought he was being portrayed as a doctor. It was his fourth sleepless night in a row. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

But Trump as Christ was neither the first nor the last, and as the president’s troubles multiplied, his posts grew more frantic—and alarmingly incoherent.

In total, Trump posted 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time in April, a Daily Beast review has found.

This means 83 percent of nights in April saw at least one nighttime post.

Trump posted a photo of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris at 10:35 p.m. on April 5 without any context, presumably a reference to his plans to create a similar monument to himself. It was one of many nights when he posted between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., a normal window for adult sleep.

The lack of sleep has seemingly caught up to Trump at times, as cameras have busted him dozing during Cabinet meetings and news conferences.

The following day, April 6, his eyes closed, and his head fell while he stood behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the White House briefing room.

Trump, 79, stood with his eyes closed as Hegseth spoke in the White House briefing room on April 6. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The morning after nodding off in the briefing room, Trump was posting early again, making a brutal threat to Iran. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote at 8:04 a.m. The Truth Social post was swiftly condemned by Democrats, Republicans, and even Pope Leo.

On April 12, Trump shared a harshly edited photo of Bruce Springsteen with rotting teeth, while Vice President JD Vance was in Pakistan for high-level talks on ending the war.

President Donald Trump’s attack on Bruce Springsteen last month. Truth Social

“Bruce Springsteen prior to plastic surgery???” he wrote.

Trump posted a volley of AI-generated and photoshopped images that evening, too, including Trump Tower on the moon and a bizarre attack on Democrats, citing their total number of years in office.

Back-to-back posts by President Donald Trump on the evening of April 12. Truth Social

The posting session continued into the early hours of April 13, and culminated in the 2:49 a.m. posting of the Christ-like image, which he was forced to delete.

On the night of April 17, Trump started posting at 8:41 p.m., and the torrent of 27 posts did not stop until the early hours. Culminating in eight posts after 1 a.m.

The posting then resumed at 7:09 a.m. later that morning, less than six hours after his initial volley ended.

The spree continued that night with Trump posting six times overnight about the 2020 presidential election, claiming it was stolen and suggesting that undocumented migrants contributed to former President Joe Biden’s vote total.

One of six posts in which President Donald Trump whined about the 2020 presidential election on April 18. Truth Social

After 13 straight nights of this—his longest run of the month—Trump nodded off on camera again on April 23, as pharmaceutical executives and members of his cabinet, including Dr. Oz, Howard Lutnick, and RFK Jr., surrounded him at the Resolute Desk.

Trump appeared to sleep briefly at his Oval Office desk on April 23. screen grab

At 6:23 p.m. that evening, Trump posted simply, “I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL!”

It is unclear if his declaration of love came in response to someone suggesting he step away from the social media platform for the night after the embarrassing doze in the Oval Office, but he did finally take a night off.

The resolve did not last long.

Trump made 18 posts between midnight and 2:45 a.m. on April 24. His final post of the early-morning spree was a link to a right-wing Breitbart report about birth tourism. He began posting again at 7:33 a.m. later that morning, suggesting he had slept for fewer than five hours.

April 24 was among Trump’s busiest days on Truth Social, morning to evening. Truth Social

Among the president’s posts on April 24 was a faux Time Magazine cover that featured a dramatically altered image of right-wing commentator Candace Owens, with the title “VILE PERSON of the Year.” Also that day, Trump posted an image of a man with a white beard and a red USA hat holding a sign that read, “Stop Telling Us Who Broke The Law & Start Telling Us Who Was Arrested!”

Trump’s manic spree of late-night posts on April 24 came a day after insiders told Bloomberg that a schism had emerged within the White House on whether Trump’s social media threats against Iran were helping or hurting matters.

On April 29, Trump posted a wild 4 a.m rant in which he appeared to threaten to blow up Iran. It was accompanied by an AI image of him clutching an automatic rifle as explosions dotted the background.

Trump posted his deranged meme at 4.05 a.m. on April 29, his 24th night of posting in April. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump maintained his bizarre posting habits into the first days of May as well.

President Donald Trump shared this AI-generated image at 11:03 p.m. on Friday. He provided no context for it. Truth Social

Late Friday, he posted an AI-generated image of himself, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and a woman in a bikini sitting in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

CLICK THROUGH HERE TO SEE WHAT HE POSTED WHEN:

Weekends were Trump’s most prolific. There was just one weekend night on which he did not post, April 4, suggesting that he cannot be recovering from a lack of weeknight sleep on weekends.

The health effects of sleeplessness on physical and especially mental health in the elderly are well-documented.

A survey by the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that the risk of dementia was double among participants who reported getting less than five hours of sleep compared to those who reported seven to eight hours per night. Trump’s father suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in his final years before dying in 1999.

Trump claimed in February 2025 that he thrives on minimal sleep and only needs about five hours a night. He said he retires between midnight and 1 a.m. and wakes at around 6 a.m., which is consistent with his posting patterns.

It is unclear how many of the late-night posts Trump writes himself or whether he gets help from aides, such as his so-called “human printer,” Natalie Harp, who is officially an executive assistant to the president.

Harp, 34, has been photographed at the White House multiple times since Trump started a war with Iran on Feb. 28. The New York Times wrote after the 2024 election that Harp was “acting as the conduit for a largely unsupervised flow of information to and from the president.” During the campaign, she reportedly followed Trump around with a portable printer, ready to provide him with a physical copy of whatever he demanded, as well as “helping him with his social media feed.”

Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp, 34, stands in the Oval Office on March 31. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast that America loves Trump’s barrage of posts—no matter the time of day.