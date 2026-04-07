Trump, 79, Hit With Wellness Check Demands Over ‘Unhinged’ Behavior

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has suggested Donald Trump needs a “wellness check” following the president’s expletive-ridden Easter Sunday post threatening Iran.

During an interview with MeidasTouch Network’s Scott MacFarlane, the New York Democrat was asked whether calls to remove 79-year-old Trump from office using the 25th Amendment are justified after he told Tehran to “Open the f---in’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell” on Truth Social.

“Something is really wrong with this guy, clearly. And at a minimum, we need a wellness check. He’s unhinged. He’s out of control, and this is not presidential behavior or anything close to it,” Jeffries said.

“And some of my Republican colleagues need to actually step up and recognize something is wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Hakeem Jeffries is the latest member of Congress to raise concerns about the 79-year-old president’s mental health. Screengrab/Scott MacFarlane Reports

Trump was widely condemned for his Sunday morning social media post warning he would drastically escalate the Middle East conflict unless Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz shipping route by the ever-changing deadline of Tuesday evening.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” the president wrote.

Several Democrats have suggested that Trump’s erratic behavior during the war has raised questions about the 25th Amendment, a process to remove a president if Congress and the vice president believe he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Trump, who is on course to be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, has long faced concerns about his mental acuity, as well as his physical health, as frequently documented by the Daily Beast.

This includes speculation that the 79-year-old’s incoherent and rambling speech patterns could signal signs of dementia.

Donald Trump also chose to write "Praise be to Allah" in the unhinged Easter Sunday post. Donald Trump/Truth Social

On Monday, Trump was asked by a reporter whether “It’s perhaps your mental health that should be examined?” in the wake of his Easter Sunday post.

“I haven’t heard that,” Trump replied. “But if that’s the case, you’re going to need more people like me.”

The White House was also forced to step in on Saturday after social media lit up with unfounded claims that Trump was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, following several days out of the public eye.

Elsewhere during his appearance on Scott MacFarlane Reports, Jeffries blasted Trump for breaking “promise after promise to everyday Americans” and for launching the U.S. into Iran with seemingly little justification or plan.

The White House had to deny rumors claiming Donald Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed last week. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“This is the same person who said he was going to lower costs on day one. Costs haven’t gone down in this country, costs have gone up: housing costs out of control, grocery costs out of control, gas prices out of control, health insurance costs out of control, child care costs out of control, utility bills out of control,” Jeffries said. “And Donald Trump is focused on none of it.”

“Instead, this guy decides to wake up on Easter Sunday morning and post a profane, unhinged, divorced-from-reality post on social media. And so, of course, it’s reasonable for the American people to wonder, what the hell is going on over at the White House right now?”