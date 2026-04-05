Trump Triggers 25th Amendment Calls With Unhinged Easter Meltdown

Lawmakers are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Donald Trump after his profane Easter morning Truth Social post aimed at Iran, amid fears he’s “gone insane.”

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old Christian-identifying president posted on the commemoration of Christ’s resurrection.

“An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment,” former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan posted on X alongside a photo of the explicit rant.

The 25th Amendment—a trending topic on X at time of writing—is a procedure in which the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could opt to replace the president due to an inability to discharge their duties, with the VP then assuming the role.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X: “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.”

Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari also posted: “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason.” Her X post was shared by the verified Oversight Dems account.

Trump friend-turned-foe Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed his Truth Social post. X

Another call from Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury declared: “The emperor has no clothes. Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act.”

Elsewhere on X, former Trump devotee Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a lengthy post in which she urged the administration to “intervene in Trump’s madness.” She added: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

White House correspondent S.V. Dáte replied: “‘He has gone insane.’ That would be 25th Amendment territory.”

A separate post from former GOP congressman Joe Walsh read: “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his ‘religious advisors’ compared him to Jesus Christ.

“He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now. And to everyone else who, unlike Trump, understands & celebrates today - Happy Easter.”

Similarly, Anthony Scaramucci—Trump’s first-term White House Communications Director for a historic 11 days—wrote: “It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man’s removal.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The 25th Amendment was first used by Nixon in 1973 in response to his VP’s resignation, and most recently used by Biden in 2021 to make Kamala Harris acting president for 85 minutes while he underwent a procedure under anesthesia.

Coincidentally, just a couple of weeks ago, Trump joked about the idea of the 25th Amendment being used against him.

Asked about his plans for the Iran war at a press conference on March 26, Trump first told the “young lady” journalist that he didn’t want to “embarrass” her as he thought she was a “friendly reporter.”

Trump's MAGA base is shifting amid his war against Iran, with general polling showing very low support of the move toward boots on the ground. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

He then said that he couldn’t reveal his plans. “If I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long. I’d probably—what is it called, the 25th Amendment?” he asked.

“They’d institute the 25th Amendment,” he said to a giggling Pete Hegseth, adding: “Which they didn’t do with Biden, which is shocking.”

While it seemed a laughing matter for the billionaire golfer at the time, the sentiment is quickly gaining traction online—and may not be as strongly opposed by his shifting MAGA base as Trump would like, as his unauthorized war against Iran rages on.

According to an Economist-YouGov poll conducted at the end of March among 1,679 U.S. adults, only 14 percent of Americans support sending U.S. troops to Iran, with a much larger 62 percent opposed, and 24 percent on the fence.