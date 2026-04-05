MTG Calls BS on Trump’s Faith After Easter No-Show

Former Trump devotee Marjorie Taylor Green has declared “Our President is not a Christian” after Donald Trump began the holiest day on the Christian calendar with a profanity-filled tirade and skipped Easter service.

“Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” Greene wrote on X Sunday.

The 51-year-old former Trump loyalist added, “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

Greene, who has labeled herself a Christian nationalist, was once one of Trump's most loyal supporters. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump, who considers himself a non-denominational Christian, kicked off Easter Sunday with a wild threat to hit Iranian civilian infrastructure, which can be considered a war crime under international law.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old commander-in-chief posted.

Greene, who resigned from Congress in January amid her growing rift with Trump, tore the president’s post apart, saying the Strait of Hormuz is closed “because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran,” and pointing to the contradiction in Trump claiming to be liberating the Iranian people while threatening civilian infrastructure.

Greene appeared to join a growing chorus of voices calling for Trump’s removal from power following his Easter Sunday tirade. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

“Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing,” she wrote. “On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies.”

Greene said Christians in the Trump administration should be “urging the President to make peace,” rather than “escalating war that is hurting people.”

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,” the former Trump loyalist said.

Trump skipped Easter service and instead went on a bizarre presidential motorcade tour of Washington, D.C., including around Memorial Circle, where he hopes to build a towering arch honoring himself, and to his golf club, according to pool reports. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

She called out the president for abandoning his campaign promise to end foreign wars, saying, “This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

Greene, who has labeled herself a Christian Nationalist and built her political brand on making frequent incendiary comments, faced intense backlash last year after she appeared to celebrate the passing of Pope Francis.

Then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to celebrate the death of Pope Francis in April last year. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

In 2022, the then-Georgia lawmaker said that she was raised Catholic, but left the church when she became a mother and realized she “could not trust the church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles.”

Trump was brought up by a Presbyterian mother but declared in his first presidency that he is now a non-denominational Christian.

While he has frequently mused about whether or not he’ll get into heaven, Trump has rarely attended church in any form in both of his presidencies, including on Easter Sunday, when he skipped Easter service and instead went on a bizarre presidential motorcade tour of Washington, D.C.